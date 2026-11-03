Ahead Of Diwali, Gujarat CM Dedicates Rs 441-Crore Development Works To Valsad

MENAFN - IANS) Valsad, Nov 3 (IANS) Gujarat's Valsad district received development projects worth Rs 441 crore on Tuesday, including a 150-bed government hospital in Vapi and a district-level sports complex at Navera village, as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated projects worth Rs 165 crore and laid foundation stones for works worth another Rs 276 crore ahead of the Diwali festival.

Before the programme at the Vapi Industries Association (VIA), Patel inaugurated the new Valsad District Panchayat building, constructed at a cost of Rs 37.50 crore.

The Vapi Sub-District Hospital, built at a cost of Rs 48.22 crore at Balitha, is equipped with more than 18 multi-speciality medical services and modern operation theatres.

The facility is expected to provide advanced treatment to residents of the district, particularly those from remote and tribal areas. Its location near the highway is also expected to help accident victims receive treatment during the crucial "golden hour".

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the hospital would be an important addition to the district's healthcare infrastructure. "Eligible beneficiaries could access free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh through the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the state government's health cards," he said.

A sports complex at Navera village in Valsad taluka, developed at a cost of around Rs 21 crore, was also inaugurated to provide training facilities to young athletes.

Referring to the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which Ahmedabad is set to host, Sanghavi called for efforts to take at least one athlete from every village to the national level.

"The government would work with industrialists and through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to identify talented children, particularly from tribal communities and economically weaker families, and provide them with opportunities to develop into national and international-level athletes," he noted.

Addressing the gathering, CM Patel referred to India's progress in poverty reduction and said that, according to the World Bank's October 2026 report, 49.6 crore people had been lifted out of poverty.

He also cited a decline in the proportion of India's population living in extreme poverty from 27.01 per cent in 2011 to 2.6 per cent in 2023, attributing the change to welfare initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting Gujarat's industrial growth, Patel said: "The number of small-scale industries in the state had increased from 1.68 lakh in 2003, when PM Modi launched the Vibrant Gujarat initiative as chief minister, to 29 lakh."

He said the strong foundation for development and financial discipline laid during PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat chief minister had helped the state emerge as the country's growth engine.

"Gujarat's financial management and development-oriented planning had enabled it to invest in infrastructure, including roads, electricity, water supply and public amenities," he added.

Patel also noted that Gujarat is the first state in the country to prepare a roadmap for achieving the vision of "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, with development initiatives being implemented in line with the roadmap.

Referring to the recent flood-like situation in Valsad district during the monsoon, the Chief Minister praised residents for facing the crisis with courage, patience and unity. "Their response was an example for the rest of the state," he added.

Calling for greater public participation in development, Patel urged citizens to conserve water and electricity, maintain cleanliness and fulfil their social responsibilities.

He also appealed to people to follow the Prime Minister's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

Deputy CM Sanghavi, meanwhile, urged people to support local artisans and women engaged in making earthen lamps and decorative items by purchasing their products directly during the Diwali season.

He also praised the district administration's cleanliness campaign and the police's action against drugs and cybercrime, adding that the government was committed to taking strict legal action against anti-social elements in industrial areas.

Finance, Urban Development and Urban Housing Minister Kanubhai Desai said the hospital's proximity to the highway would make it particularly useful for residents and accident victims.

"The new sports complex would provide opportunities for local athletes ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games," he said.