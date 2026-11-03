Thailand Retail Market Size And Share Analysis, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Quick-Commerce, Tourism, And Personal Care Drive Growth To USD 184.5 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered quick commerce, tourism-led spending, rural modern trade and digital payments drive growth, while value SKUs and flexible financing counter household debt.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Retail - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thailand Retail Market to Reach USD 184.5 Billion by 2031 as E-Commerce, Tourism and Personal Care Drive Growth

The Thailand retail market size is expected to increase from USD 148.73 billion in 2025 to USD 154.17 billion in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 184.5 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 3.66% during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by quick-commerce adoption, recovering international tourism, digital-payment initiatives and the continued expansion of modern retail across rural provinces.

Quick-Commerce Reshapes Urban Retail and Logistics

Demand for rapid delivery is rising across Bangkok and Tier-2 cities as consumers increasingly expect groceries and daily essentials to arrive within 30 minutes. Dark stores and micro-fulfillment hubs are helping retailers position inventory closer to high-density neighborhoods, while AI-based demand forecasting improves stock availability, reduces spoilage and raises pick-accuracy.

Parcel-sorting automation at Thailand Post and investment in private last-mile fleets are also strengthening delivery capacity during peak shopping periods. Food-focused aggregators are expanding beyond prepared meals into household essentials, increasing average basket values and creating new opportunities for convenience-led purchases. Retailers are also experimenting with "shop-in-app" livestreams that combine product discovery, impulse purchasing and rapid fulfillment. However, regulatory attention surrounding traffic congestion and rider-safety requirements may influence future service coverage and operating costs.

Tourism Rebound Supports Discretionary Retail Spending

Thailand welcomed more than 35 million tourists in 2024, restoring customer traffic at flagship shopping malls, department stores and duty-free outlets. Average international trip expenditure reached THB 50,900 (USD 1,450), while more than half of bookings were completed online, highlighting the growing importance of digital engagement throughout the travel journey.

Luxury beauty products, travel retail exclusives and local craft items are benefiting as visitors prioritize distinctive and experience-led purchases. Retail property operators are allocating additional space to food and beverage concepts, themed zones and entertainment offerings designed to increase dwell-time. Retailers are also adjusting product assortments and promotional calendars according to demand from major source markets, including China, Malaysia and South Korea. Infrastructure upgrades at Bangkok's airports are expected to support long-term passenger capacity and retail tenancy demand, although geopolitical disruption remains a potential risk to visitor flows.

Household Debt Limits Big-Ticket Retail Purchases

Household debt-to-GDP ratios above 90% continue to restrict consumer borrowing and discretionary expenditure. Tighter lending criteria have slowed demand for vehicles, electronics, home appliances and other consumer durables. In response, retailers are emphasizing entry-level products, refurbishment programs, value packs, subscriptions and zero-interest installments with terms shorter than 12 months.

Retailers are also integrating financial services - micro-insurance, layaway - into loyalty programs to help customers spread payments while supporting cashflow. Government debt-relief initiatives may ease pressure on vulnerable households, but their current scale is unlikely to generate an immediate spending surge. Demand for white goods is therefore expected to remain subdued until income growth improves affordability, potentially by mid-2027. Rising minimum wages may support household income over time, although higher labor expenses are also placing pressure on retail margins.

Food Retail Maintains Leadership as Personal Care Accelerates

Food, Beverage & Tobacco accounted for 55.68% of the Thailand retail market in 2025, supported by consistent domestic consumption, tourism demand and resilient agricultural supply chains. Government food-security initiatives help stabilize farm-gate prices, while modern grocery retailers are increasing local sourcing to reduce exposure to currency fluctuations and shorten replenishment cycles. The segment is projected to reach USD 104.12 billion by 2031.

Personal Care & Household Care is expected to record an 11.15% CAGR through 2031, with its market value rising from USD 15.45 billion in 2026 to USD 26.18 billion by 2031. Demand is being driven by functional skincare, nutraceuticals, eco-friendly detergents and products tailored to an aging population. Cross-border e-commerce is widening access to niche J-beauty and K-beauty brands, encouraging greater focus on ingredient transparency, recyclable packaging and halal certification.

Electronics and household appliances face slower near-term momentum as consumers defer upgrades, although premium smart-home bundles continue to attract tech-savvy shoppers. Across product categories, brands are using serialization, QR-based authenticity checks and origin-tracing platforms to address parallel imports and counterfeit goods. Combined with Thailand 4.0 digital-payment incentives, modern trade expansion and continued product premiumization, these developments are expected to support the Thailand retail market's steady long-term growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surging quick-commerce demand in Bangkok & tier-2 cities

4.2.2 Tourism rebound lifting discretionary retail spend

4.2.3 Modern trade expansion into rural provinces

4.2.4 Government 'Thailand 4.0' digital-payment incentives

4.2.5 AI-led hyper-personalised retail analytics adoption (under-reported)

4.2.6 Cross-border live-commerce from Chinese platforms (under-reported)

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High household debt curbing big-ticket purchases

4.3.2 Rising minimum wages squeezing retail margins

4.3.3 Fragmented cold-chain hurting fresh e-grocery (under-reported)

4.3.4 Grey-market imports diluting brand equity (under-reported)

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Food, Beverage, and Tobacco Products

5.1.2 Personal Care and Household Care

5.1.3 Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories

5.1.4 Furniture, Toys, and Hobby

5.1.5 Industrial and Automotive

5.1.6 Electronic and Household Appliances

5.1.7 Other Products

5.2 By Retail Channel

5.2.1 Traditional Mom and Pop Retail

5.2.2 Modern Trade Retail

5.2.3 E-Commerce and Others

5.3 By Format

5.3.1 Hypermarkets

5.3.2 Supermarkets

5.3.3 Convenience Stores

5.3.4 Department Stores

5.3.5 Specialty Stores

5.3.6 Others (drugstore, cash & carry, wholesaler)

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 CP All PCL (7-Eleven Thailand)

6.4.2 Central Retail Corporation

6.4.3 Lotus's (Ek-Chai Distribution System)

6.4.4 Big C Supercenter PCL

6.4.5 Siam Makro PCL (Makro/Cash & Carry)

6.4.6 Shopee (Sea Ltd.)

6.4.7 Lazada (Alibaba Group)

6.4.8 JD Central

6.4.9 HomePro

6.4.10 The Mall Group

6.4.11 Minor International (Fashion/F&B)

6.4.12 Decathlon Thailand

6.4.13 Power Buy

6.4.14 Robinson Department Store

6.4.15 King Power Duty Free

6.4.16 B2S

6.4.17 Watsons Thailand

6.4.18 Boots Thailand

6.4.19 PTT Oil & Retail Business (OR - Cafe Amazon)

6.4.20 True Money (Ascend Retail)

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 Provincial dark-store micro-fulfilment networks for 2-hour delivery outside Bangkok

7.2 Private-label health & wellness SKUs targeting ageing society in up-country supermarkets

For more information about this report visit

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