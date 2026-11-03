Europe Offshore Helicopter Services Market - Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts 2026-2031 Offshore Wind And Fleet Renewal Unlock A USD 1.14 Billion Market By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with fuel-efficient super-medium and light helicopters for offshore wind, while digital twins extend component life and improve dispatch reliability.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Offshore Helicopter Services - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Offshore Helicopter Services Market to Reach USD 1.14 Billion by 2031

The Europe offshore helicopter services market is projected to grow from USD 0.92 billion in 2025 and USD 0.95 billion in 2026 to USD 1.14 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.68% from 2026 to 2031, supported by offshore wind development, renewed deep-water oil and gas activity, fleet modernization, and sustained demand for safe, reliable transportation to remote offshore locations.

Offshore Wind Expansion Strengthens Helicopter Demand

The expansion of offshore wind projects located more than 50 kilometers from shore is creating new opportunities for helicopter service providers. At these distances, crew transfer vessels can become less economically viable because sea-state limitations and extended journey times affect technician productivity and operational schedules.

Germany's Nordlicht field, located 85 kilometers offshore, and the UK's Outer Dowsing array, positioned 54 kilometers from shore, both specify helicopter logistics for technician rotations and emergency response. Belgium's 5 GW Princess Elisabeth Island energy hub also incorporates a helideck to coordinate wind-farm maintenance across multiple clusters.

This infrastructure is expected to support long-term helicopter demand, particularly as maintenance agreements require dependable aerial access to meet turbine-uptime targets. Future projects, including East Anglia TWO, which is scheduled to deliver first power in 2028, will further expand the number of routes available to offshore helicopter operators.

Northern North Sea Activity Supports Crew Transport

The return of deep-water rigs to the Northern North Sea is another important growth driver for the Europe offshore helicopter services market. Equinor's Rosebank development and the redeployment of the Deepsea Bollsta to Norwegian waters in 2025 signal a reversal of the rig departures that followed the 2014 energy downturn.

Higher rig activity generates recurring crew-change flights from established offshore aviation hubs such as Sumburgh and Bergen. This demand was reinforced in October 2025 when Equinor awarded a NOK 4.3 billion Bergen contract shared by CHC and Lufttransport.

Offshore decommissioning is also maintaining demand for specialized aviation services. Projects involving Shell's Brent Delta and AF Gruppen's 39,500-ton platform lift require heavy-lift sorties and logistical support. These missions are expected to provide a stable level of activity even as production declines at mature North Sea assets.

Aircraft Supply Constraints Influence Fleet Strategies

Supply limitations remain a challenge for operators reliant on heavy helicopters. Although Sikorsky's Phase IV gearbox has reduced aircraft groundings, manufacturing complexity continues to create an 18-24-month lead time. Operators dependent on the 19-seat S-92 may need to lease aircraft or postpone nonessential flights, increasing residual values for serviceable airframes.

The constraint is encouraging fleet diversification. Bristow's move toward AW189 aircraft reflects growing operator interest in super-medium platforms that can deliver long-range capability with improved operating economics. EU sustainable-aviation-fuel blending mandates and competitive pressure from crew-transfer vessels on short routes will also influence fleet planning and operating costs.

Medium Helicopters Lead the Market

Medium helicopters accounted for 54.9% of the Europe offshore helicopter services market share in 2025. Their leadership is supported by established AW139 and H175 fleets serving 150-kilometer oil-and-gas corridors.

Light helicopters are forecast to record a 6.1% CAGR through 2031 as operators adopt lower-cost H135 and AW109 platforms for turbine blade inspections and short-hop crew rotations. Heavy helicopters, primarily the S-92, remain essential for decommissioning lifts and deep-water rig operations. However, gearbox supply constraints, limited capacity, high fuel consumption, and emissions-related costs are expected to keep heavy-helicopter growth below the overall market rate.

Market momentum is increasingly shifting toward 16- to 19-seat super-medium aircraft. NHV's H175 fleet began dedicated wind-farm service in April 2025, demonstrating a reported 15% fuel-efficiency advantage over heavy alternatives. Bristow's four AW189 deliveries scheduled across 2025 and 2026 are expected to expand mission flexibility, while Leonardo's digital-twin modules may extend component service life and improve dispatch reliability. These developments position super-medium helicopters to gain market share beyond 2028 as European offshore operations prioritize range, capacity, efficiency, and availability.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Offshore wind build-out beyond 50 km from shore

4.2.2 Reshoring of deep-water rigs to Northern North Sea

4.2.3 Heavy-IFR super-medium fleet renewal cycle (AW189 / H175)

4.2.4 EU Sustainable-Aviation-Fuel (SAF) blending mandates

4.2.5 OEM digital twins enabling predictive maintenance

4.2.6 Green-corridor tax incentives for low-noise rotorcraft

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Two-year production bottleneck for S-92 gearboxes

4.3.2 North Sea crew-transfer-vessel substitution on short hops

4.3.3 Limited heli-deck capacity on next-gen floating turbines

4.3.4 EU ETS Phase IV cost pass-through on jet-A1

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Light Helicopters

5.1.2 Medium Helicopters

5.1.3 Heavy Helicopters

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Crew Transport

5.2.2 Cargo Transport

5.2.3 Inspection, Monitoring, and Surveying

5.2.4 Relocation and Decommissioning Support

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Oil and Gas

5.3.2 Offshore Wind

5.3.3 Marine and Shipping

5.3.4 Government and Defence

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2 Norway

5.4.3 Netherlands

5.4.4 Denmark

5.4.5 Germany

5.4.6 Rest of Europe

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves (M&A, Partnerships, PPAs)

6.3 Market Share Analysis (Market Rank/Share for key companies)

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Bristow Group Inc.

6.4.2 CHC Group Ltd.

6.4.3 Babcock International Group plc

6.4.4 NHV Group

6.4.5 Lufttransport RW AS

6.4.6 HeliService International GmbH

6.4.7 Heli-Union

6.4.8 PHI Group Inc.

6.4.9 Omni Helicopters International

6.4.10 Cougar Helicopters

6.4.11 Abu Dhabi Aviation PJSC

6.4.12 Era Helicopters LLC

6.4.13 Bond Offshore Helicopters

6.4.14 Noordzee Helikopters Vlaanderen

6.4.15 Heli-One Canada / Stavanger

6.4.16 Airbus SE

6.4.17 Leonardo SpA

6.4.18 Sikorsky (Lockheed Martin)

6.4.19 Bell Textron Inc.

6.4.20 MD Helicopters LLC

6.4.21 Russian Helicopters JSC

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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