Global Corrugated Metal Flexible Hoses Market Report 2026-2030 Capitalize On High-Pressure Demand As Eaton, Parker Hannifin, Witzenmann, And Hose Master Expand Stainless Steel Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eaton, Parker Hannifin, Trelleborg, Witzenmann and Hose Master. Profiles cover corrugated metal hose products, industrial applications, regional reach and competition.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Corrugated Metal Flexible Hoses Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Corrugated Metal Flexible Hoses Market to Reach $5.77 Billion by 2030 as Energy and Industrial Demand Accelerates

The global corrugated metal flexible hoses market is experiencing strong growth, supported by expanding energy infrastructure, rising industrial activity, and increasing demand for reliable fluid transfer systems. The market is projected to grow from $4.38 billion in 2025 to $4.62 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

Historical market growth has been driven by oil and gas infrastructure development, expansion of chemical processing operations, wider adoption of industrial fluid transfer systems, and increasing installation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in commercial buildings. The need for durable alternatives to rigid piping has also strengthened demand for corrugated metal flexible hoses across critical industrial environments.

Looking ahead, the corrugated metal flexible hoses market is forecast to reach $5.77 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by demand for high-performance industrial connectivity solutions, greater adoption within renewable energy systems, increased attention to leak prevention and workplace safety, and the expansion of automated manufacturing facilities. The replacement of rigid piping with flexible hose systems is also expected to create new opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.

Key corrugated metal flexible hoses market trends include the growing use of corrosion-resistant stainless steel products and increasing demand for high-pressure hose systems in industrial applications. Vibration-absorbing hoses are gaining traction in HVAC installations, while customized hose diameters are helping operators address complex layouts and space constraints. Lightweight products with improved flexibility are also becoming more important as businesses seek easier installation, reduced maintenance requirements, and reliable performance under demanding operating conditions.

Expansion across the oil and gas and energy sectors remains a major market driver. Increasing global energy consumption is supporting exploration, production, processing, storage, and infrastructure development. Corrugated metal flexible hoses contribute to these operations by providing durable, pressure-resistant, and temperature-resistant solutions for transporting gases and liquids. Their ability to accommodate movement and vibration makes them particularly valuable in demanding facilities where operational safety, leak resistance, and system reliability are essential.

Energy production data highlights the scale of this opportunity. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, associated natural gas production increased by approximately 7.9% in 2023, reaching an average of about 17.1 billion cubic feet per day. Continued investment in energy production and supporting infrastructure is expected to sustain demand for flexible metal hose assemblies and related fluid transfer components.

Growing industrial applications are also contributing to corrugated metal flexible hoses market expansion. Rapid industrialization and increased manufacturing activity are generating demand for components that can withstand extreme temperatures, high pressures, corrosion, and repeated movement. Corrugated metal hoses help improve operational reliability and production efficiency across manufacturing, processing, automation, and other heavy industrial settings.

The rise of industrial automation further supports this outlook. In April 2024, the International Federation of Robotics reported that industrial robot installations in the United States increased by approximately 12% during 2023, reaching about 44,303 units across manufacturing industries. As automated plants expand, demand is expected to grow for flexible, durable connections that can manage vibration and movement while maintaining secure fluid and gas transfer.

Strategic acquisitions are helping suppliers expand their capabilities and strengthen vertical integration. In April 2024, India-based Aeroflex Industries Limited acquired Hyd-Air Engineering Private Limited for approximately INR 170 million, equivalent to about $2 million. The transaction added expertise in precision hydraulic fittings and fluid connectors to Aeroflex Industries' capabilities, strengthening its corrugated metal flexible hose portfolio and expanding its range of flexible metal hose assemblies for industrial applications.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for corrugated metal flexible hoses in 2025 and is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries included are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Annular Corrugated Hoses; Helical Corrugated Hoses

2) By Material Type: Stainless Steel; Aluminum; Copper; Bronze; Plastic

3) By Pressure Rating: Low Pressure; Medium Pressure; High Pressure; Ultra High Pressure

4) By Diameter Size: Small Diameter; Medium Diameter; Large Diameter; Custom Diameter

5) By End Use: Oil And Gas; Chemical Processing; Water Supply; Heating Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC); Food And Beverage

Subsegments:

1) By Annular Corrugated Hoses: Single Braided Annular Corrugated Hoses; Double Braided Annular Corrugated Hoses; High Pressure Annular Corrugated Hoses; Stainless Steel Annular Corrugated Hoses; Vacuum Rated Annular Corrugated Hoses

2) By Helical Corrugated Hoses: Standard Pitch Helical Corrugated Hoses; Close Pitch Helical Corrugated Hoses; Heavy Duty Helical Corrugated Hoses; Lightweight Helical Corrugated Hoses; High Flexibility Helical Corrugated Hoses

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Corrugated Metal Flexible Hoses market report include:



Eaton Corporation plc

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Trelleborg AB

Witzenmann GmbH

Hose Master LLC

Shanghai Metal Corporation

Unisource Manufacturing

Penflex Corporation

Microflex Inc.

Essem Works Pvt. Ltd.

The Swagelok Company

Flexican Bellows & Hoses

Radcoflex India

Uniprise International Inc.

Andrex Inc.

Flex-Hose Company Inc.

KPC Flexi Tubes Pvt. Ltd.

Ocelflex Industries

Flextech Engineering Interflex Hose & Bellows.

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