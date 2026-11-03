Global High-Efficiency Air Dryer Market Report 2026-2030 Capitalize On 9.1% CAGR As Atlas Copco, Parker-Hannifin And Ingersoll Rand Scale Smart, Energy-Efficient Dryers

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High-Efficiency Air Dryer Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

High-Efficiency Air Dryer Market Projected to Reach $3.15 Billion by 2030 as Industrial Automation Accelerates

The global high-efficiency air dryer market is experiencing strong growth as manufacturers prioritize energy-efficient compressed air systems, dependable moisture control and lower operating costs. The market is projected to increase from $2.05 billion in 2025 to $2.23 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the expansion of industrial compressed air applications, greater awareness of moisture-related equipment damage, increased use of refrigerated and desiccant dryer technologies, rising manufacturing automation and a stronger focus on energy cost optimization. High-efficiency air dryers help maintain compressed air quality, protect downstream equipment and support consistent production performance in demanding industrial environments.

Looking ahead, the high-efficiency air dryer market is forecast to reach $3.15 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1%. Growth is expected to be driven by investment in energy-efficient industrial infrastructure, adoption of smart compressed air systems, regulations targeting lower energy consumption and continued expansion across electronics and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Demand for reliable air quality control is also increasing as industries seek to reduce downtime, improve product quality and extend equipment life.

Industrial automation remains a significant market driver. Automated production lines, pneumatic tools and robotic systems require a consistent supply of clean, moisture-free compressed air. As manufacturers introduce connected equipment, real-time monitoring and scalable automated processes, demand for efficient air treatment technologies is rising. In September 2024, the International Federation of Robotics reported that annual global industrial robot installations reached 542,000 units, while the operational stock increased by 9% to 4.664 million units. This continued expansion of robotics and automated manufacturing is creating new opportunities for high-efficiency air dryer systems.

Key high-efficiency air dryer market trends include smart monitoring, remote equipment management, predictive maintenance, low-dew-point performance and energy optimization. Manufacturers are also advancing hybrid and heat-of-compression dryer technologies while improving heat exchangers, controls, refrigerants and drainage systems. These developments are intended to reduce compressed air losses and total lifecycle costs.

In October 2025, ELGi Compressors Europe launched its AR N Series direct-expansion refrigerated compressed air dryers. The range incorporates zero-loss automatic drain valves, dual-stage cooling with regenerative pre-cooling, stainless-steel heat exchangers and R513a refrigerant. Its compact design and moisture-control capabilities are intended to improve energy efficiency, protect downstream equipment and deliver consistent dew-point performance across workshops and large production facilities.

Market consolidation is also shaping competitive strategies. In June 2025, Atlas Copco acquired ABC Compressors for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expands Atlas Copco's compressed air technology portfolio by adding expertise in oil-free reciprocating compressors and high-pressure boosters. The combined capabilities are expected to support energy-efficient moisture-control solutions for petrochemical, energy and process-industry applications, including systems using desiccant and heat-of-compression dryers.

The market includes refrigerated, desiccant, membrane, hybrid and heat-of-compression air dryers. These products are used across manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, automotive, electronics, commercial facilities and other compressed air applications. Distribution channels include direct sales, distributors, wholesalers and online retail platforms.

Tariffs are affecting the high-efficiency air dryer market by raising the cost of imported compressors, heat exchangers, electronic control units, desiccant materials and precision valves. North American and European manufacturers face increased costs because of their dependence on imported components, while Asia-Pacific producers are experiencing pressure across export-oriented operations. Higher input expenses are increasing system prices and extending procurement cycles. However, these conditions are also encouraging localized manufacturing, regional sourcing and innovation in energy-optimized air dryer designs.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Refrigerated Air Dryers; Desiccant Air Dryers; Membrane Air Dryers; Other Product Types

2) By Application: Industrial; Commercial; Residential; Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors and Wholesalers; Online Retail; Other Distribution Channels

4) By End-User: Manufacturing; Food and Beverage; Pharmaceuticals; Automotive; Electronics; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Refrigerated Air Dryers: Water Cooled Refrigerated Air Dryers; Air Cooled Refrigerated Air Dryers; Portable Refrigerated Air Dryers; Industrial Refrigerated Air Dryers; Compact Refrigerated Air Dryers

2) By Desiccant Air Dryers: Heatless Desiccant Air Dryers; Heated Desiccant Air Dryers; Blower Purge Desiccant Air Dryers; Compact Desiccant Air Dryers; Industrial Desiccant Air Dryers

3) By Membrane Air Dryers: Portable Membrane Air Dryers; Industrial Membrane Air Dryers; High Flow Membrane Air Dryers; Low Flow Membrane Air Dryers; Compact Membrane Air Dryers

4) By Other Product Types: Hybrid Air Dryers; Chemical Air Dryers; Vacuum Air Dryers; Adsorption Air Dryers; Custom Air Dryers

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

