Bengal Govt Official Held While Accepting Bribe In North 24 Parganas

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested an official of the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) after catching him red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in New Barrackpore of North 24 Parganas district, officials said.

According to the ACB, the official was accused of accepting bribes for installing a new electricity connection and transformer.

According to ACB officials, the arrest followed a written complaint lodged by a local resident, who alleged that the official had demanded Rs 20,000 to facilitate the installation of a new electricity connection and a 315 KVA transformer in the area.

Acting on the complaint, ACB officers conducted a verification exercise and laid a trap. As part of the operation, the complainant met the accused official at a pre-arranged location on Tuesday and handed over the money.

The ACB team immediately intervened and apprehended the official while allegedly receiving the bribe. The entire amount was recovered from his possession.

Following preliminary investigations, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Investigators are now examining whether other individuals were involved in the alleged bribery network or if the accused was acting on behalf of a larger group.

"The arrest was made based on a case registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended by the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023," an official said.

The latest action comes a day after the ACB arrested a suspended sub-assistant engineer of Raghunathpur Municipality in Purulia district in connection with multiple corruption allegations. The probe involves alleged corruption, misappropriation of government funds, irregularities in municipal works and suspected irregularities related to government land.