In Charts: Indians Have Quit Air Travel Like Never Before
(MENAFN- Live Mint) “Don't travel by air,” the Supreme Court said on Monday while declining an urgent hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) that claimed a 700% surge in airfares ahead of Diwali. Prices have not surged as much as the litigant claimed, but Indians have quit air travel like never before-and domestic air traffic data lays bare the scale of the decline. In fact, compared to the pre-pandemic levels, domestic air traffic is in a worse shape than international traffic, suggesting that the price increases due to higher fuel prices and constrained capacity have had a much deeper impact on domestic air travel than disruptions caused by the West Asia war on international travel beyond the initial months.
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