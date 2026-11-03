Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Marks UAE Flag Day, Highlights Family’s Role in Strengthening National Identity
(MENAFN- DFWAC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 3 November 2026
Answering the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) gathered at 11:00 am to hoist the UAE flag in celebration of Flag Day. The event, attended by DFWAC employees, reaffirmed DFWAC’s steadfast allegiance to the nation and celebrated the flag as a timeless symbol of unity and sovereignty.
On this occasion, H.E. Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, extended her heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and the people and residents of the UAE. She prayed for the nation's continued security, stability, prosperity and progress.
Al Mansouri emphasized that UAE Flag Day is a significant national occasion that honors the legacy of the founding fathers and renews pride in the nation's remarkable journey, built upon the foundations of unity and guided by a visionary leadership that has placed people at the heart of its development.
She said: "Raising the UAE flag is more than an expression of national pride; it is a renewal of our commitment to upholding the values upon which our nation was founded and safeguarding its achievements. This flag, which unites us all, represents a remarkable legacy of determination and accomplishment. It also reminds us of our shared responsibility to carry this journey forward through dedication to our work, sincere service to our community, and meaningful contributions to shaping a future worthy of our nation's aspirations."
She added: "At the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, these national values inspire us to advance our humanitarian and social mission, guided by our belief that building a strong society begins with safe and cohesive families that instill confidence, responsibility and pride in national identity among their children. Through our care and empowerment efforts, we strive to strengthen families' ability to fulfil their educational and social responsibilities, helping raise generations who embrace their nation's values and recognize their role in contributing to its continued progress and prosperity."
In conclusion, Al Mansouri reaffirmed that the UAE flag will remain an enduring symbol of pride and unity, reflecting a nation's journey that has transformed the vision of its Founding Fathers into a legacy of leadership and achievement. She noted that celebrating Flag Day renews the collective determination to serve the nation with dedication, uphold its founding values and contribute to a future of limitless ambition, ensuring that the UAE flag continues to fly high as a symbol of progress, generosity and national pride.
Answering the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) gathered at 11:00 am to hoist the UAE flag in celebration of Flag Day. The event, attended by DFWAC employees, reaffirmed DFWAC’s steadfast allegiance to the nation and celebrated the flag as a timeless symbol of unity and sovereignty.
On this occasion, H.E. Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, extended her heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and the people and residents of the UAE. She prayed for the nation's continued security, stability, prosperity and progress.
Al Mansouri emphasized that UAE Flag Day is a significant national occasion that honors the legacy of the founding fathers and renews pride in the nation's remarkable journey, built upon the foundations of unity and guided by a visionary leadership that has placed people at the heart of its development.
She said: "Raising the UAE flag is more than an expression of national pride; it is a renewal of our commitment to upholding the values upon which our nation was founded and safeguarding its achievements. This flag, which unites us all, represents a remarkable legacy of determination and accomplishment. It also reminds us of our shared responsibility to carry this journey forward through dedication to our work, sincere service to our community, and meaningful contributions to shaping a future worthy of our nation's aspirations."
She added: "At the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, these national values inspire us to advance our humanitarian and social mission, guided by our belief that building a strong society begins with safe and cohesive families that instill confidence, responsibility and pride in national identity among their children. Through our care and empowerment efforts, we strive to strengthen families' ability to fulfil their educational and social responsibilities, helping raise generations who embrace their nation's values and recognize their role in contributing to its continued progress and prosperity."
In conclusion, Al Mansouri reaffirmed that the UAE flag will remain an enduring symbol of pride and unity, reflecting a nation's journey that has transformed the vision of its Founding Fathers into a legacy of leadership and achievement. She noted that celebrating Flag Day renews the collective determination to serve the nation with dedication, uphold its founding values and contribute to a future of limitless ambition, ensuring that the UAE flag continues to fly high as a symbol of progress, generosity and national pride.
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