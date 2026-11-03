Rosy Arcano-Calvo, Influential Women, Builds Brighter Futures For Children Through 40 Years Of Educational Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Owner and Executive Director of My Little Red Schoolhouse Brings Award-Winning Public School Leadership and a Faith-Centered Passion for Service to Early Childhood EducationOrlando, Florida – Rosy Arcano-Calvo is an accomplished educator, school leader, and early childhood education entrepreneur with more than four decades of experience dedicated to improving the lives of children and strengthening families. As the Owner and Executive Director of My Little Red Schoolhouse, she oversees an accredited early learning center that serves children from infancy through elementary age. The center has earned recognition for its commitment to academic excellence, innovative programming, and nurturing learning environments. Her passion for education began in childhood and has remained the driving force behind a career defined by service, leadership, and community impact. Her specialties include early childhood education leadership, K-12 school administration, and educational leadership and organizational development.Before moving into private education, Rosy spent over 35 years with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, progressing from classroom teacher to principal and district leader. As Principal of Miami Lakes K-8 Center, she led the school's conversion from an elementary school to a K-8 campus, oversaw major facility renovations and curriculum development, and maintained the school's A+ state designation for 15 consecutive years. Her leadership earned her the Miami-Dade County Public Schools District Principal of the Year award in 2009. She also served as Lead Principal for the Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior Feeder Pattern, contributing to district-wide initiatives in educational leadership, budgeting, labor relations, and school improvement.Rosy holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Miami and a Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from Florida International University. She is a State of Florida Certified Principal, National Child Care Director, National Childcare Consultant, and certified educator, and she is a member of Child Care University. Her expertise spans K-12 administration, early childhood education, teacher development, curriculum innovation, and family engagement. She speaks English, French, and Spanish, which allows her to connect with a wide range of families.Rosy attributes her success to her passion for what she does. She is deeply committed to educating children, strengthening families, and creating positive change in people's lives, and helping parents grow more confident brings her a great sense of purpose and joy. The best career advice she ever received came from her own administrators, who encouraged her to step into a leadership role and pursue becoming an administrator. Their belief in her abilities inspired her to take that next step, and she reached that goal quickly while continuing to grow as a leader.For young women entering education, Rosy advises making sure the field is truly the path they are passionate about and committed to pursuing. The work requires dedication, purpose, and a genuine desire to make a difference, so she encourages them to reflect on their goals, strengths, and interests before choosing it. She is candid about the challenges, noting that compensation remains relatively low given the cost of earning the required education and credentials. At the same time, she sees the profession as offering excellent work-life balance and the chance to make a meaningful impact. For those with an entrepreneurial mindset, she adds, opening and operating a school or educational program can create greater financial opportunity.Faith is the foundation of Rosy's work and personal life, and she believes in placing everything in God's hands. She also values family, unity, and strong relationships. Above all, she strives to help others whenever she can, leading with empathy, compassion, and a genuine desire to make a positive difference. She sees her work with children and families as a direct expression of that compassion. Those values guide her as she inspires educators, mentors childcare professionals, and expands opportunities for children through her vision of educational excellence.From the classrooms and principal's office of Miami-Dade County to the early learning center she leads today, Rosy has spent her career building places where children thrive and families feel supported. Her blend of experience, faith, and entrepreneurial vision continues to shape the next generation of learners and educators. Rosy Arcano-Calvo stands as a lasting example of how one educator's passion can strengthen children, families, and entire communities.Learn More about Rosy Arcano-Calvo:Through her Influential Women profile: or through My Little Red Schoolhouse,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Rosy Arcano-Calvo, Influential Women, Builds Brighter Futures for Children Through 40 Years of Educational Leadership News Provided By Influential Women November 03, 2026, 11:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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