Four Months After Alleged Gang Rape, Minor Discloses Ordeal In Jharkhand

MENAFN - IANS) Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Nov 3 (IANS) An alleged case of gang rape and sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district came to light four months after the incident, after the minor's health deteriorated and she disclosed the ordeal to her family, police said on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly took place in June in the Chiria Outpost area. Following a complaint by the girl's family on Monday, police registered an FIR against five named accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions.

According to the complaint, the girl had gone towards a river near her house for some work in June when four youths allegedly found her alone, forcibly took her to an isolated location, and sexually assaulted her.

The accused allegedly threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone, warning her against informing her family. Frightened by the threats, the minor did not tell her family about the alleged assault at the time.

The complaint further alleged that a few weeks later, a friend of the four accused also sexually abused the girl.

The victim allegedly continued to remain silent due to repeated threats from the accused and was unable to gather the courage to share the incidents with her family.

Over the past few days, her health began to deteriorate. When family members questioned her about her condition, she disclosed the alleged sexual assaults.

Following the disclosure, the family, accompanied by villagers, approached the Chiria police outpost on Monday and lodged a complaint.

Manoharpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer David A. Dodray said a case of gang rape of a minor had been registered and the victim was undergoing a medical examination.

“Further action will be taken after the medical examination report is received,” he said.

The officer added that special police teams had been constituted to arrest the five named accused. Raids were being conducted at possible locations to trace them.

Police said further investigation was underway.