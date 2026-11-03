Global Licensing Group Rebrands As Brand Licensing By Informa: A Bold New Identity For A Booming Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new name and visual expression reflect the power of brand licensing, collaborations, partnerships, and cross-category experiences

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Licensing Group, which has served as the heartbeat of the licensing community for over four decades, today enters a new chapter: Brand Licensing by Informa. The new name and visual identity reflect how the licensed consumer product industry has evolved from traditional licensing into a dynamic ecosystem of licensed brand extensions with fandom and innovation at its core, putting "brand" at the heart of the name. This encompasses brand collaborations, partnerships, live and digital experiences, and cross-category experiences across every consumer category.

With a new name also comes a new tagline: "Unexpect the Expected," which captures the spirit of innovation and limitless possibilities that Brand Licensing by Informa products exist to facilitate.









Brand Licensing's Impact

According to License Global's Top Global Licensors whitepaper, retail sales of licensed consumer products generated more than $338 billion in 2025, a $30 billion rise year-on-year. These figures demonstrate how brand licensing can drive significant commercial impact from core IP.

Unified Global Portfolio

The rebrand brings consistent naming across the organization's global event portfolio, reinforcing a unified experience for the licensing community worldwide:



Licensing Expo becomes Brand Licensing Expo (Las Vegas), May 25-27, 2027

Brand Licensing Europe (London): No change, September 28-30, 2027

Licensing Expo China becomes Brand Licensing China (Shanghai), July 14-16, 2027

France Licensing Day becomes Brand Licensing France (Paris), June 30, 2027 License Global media brand: No change



The new branding launches immediately across all event websites and License Global platforms. Brand Licensing by Informa events remain sponsored by association partner, Licensing International.









The refreshed brand identity will debut with License Global's upcoming Leading Brand Manufacturers report, releasing November 5, 2026, marking the first of many touchpoints where industry professionals will experience the evolved brand presence.

Preserving Excellence While Embracing Evolution

The new identity preserves the organization's core strengths that have established it as an industry leader and community of more than 100,000 active and engaged licensing professionals across its global portfolio through industry-leading events and award-winning media.

At the same time, the new identity unlocks increased reach by integrating with Informa's global network. This network spans sectors including fashion, gaming, retail, food and beverage, manufacturing, and beyond.

“Today's licensing landscape is a dynamic ecosystem of brand collaborations, partnerships, extensions, and activations,” says Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President of Brand Licensing by Informa.“From Nike x Tiffany & Co. to LEGO x Crocs, and Tabasco x Sephora, and from fashion brand management firms to location-based entertainment experiences, the opportunities for brand extension have never been more diverse or exciting. We have evolved before with location, name, and ownership, and we have always protected value for customers. Our shows and media have grown through each change. This rebrand reflects our confidence in where we are headed.”

“We sought to create something that captures the creativity and passion this industry embodies, and invites customers to imagine and innovate,” shares Mathilde Le Borgne, Marketing Director of Brand Licensing by Informa. "Brands present limitless opportunities.”

Attracting New Audiences

The group's events have more than doubled retail attendance over the past five years, reflecting growing demand from buyers seeking new and innovative ways to connect with consumers, from traditional licensed product ranges to pop-ups, experiences and high-profile collaborations.

“Retailers are increasingly open minded about how they approach brand partnerships,” adds Laura Freedman-Dagg, Director of Retail & Strategic Attendee Engagement for Brand Licensing by Informa.“They are all chasing the same thing: authentic connections with passionate fan communities. Our brand evolution reflects this new reality.”

Looking Ahead: Enhanced Experience in 2027

Brand Licensing by Informa will introduce several enhancements in 2027:



Reimagined event identities that invite new audiences to discover and embrace the world of brand licensing and collaborations.

Expanded networking and educational content for both newcomers and industry veterans. Thought leadership content from License Global through its comprehensive media portfolio including the website, flagship whitepapers, deeply researched category reports, daily and weekly newsletters, magazines, educational programming via Licensing Unlocked, show publications, live stage content, and more.



These enhancements ensure that both emerging professionals and established brands can access the resources, insights, and cross-industry connections needed to thrive in today's multifaceted licensing landscape.

The rebrand features vibrant, abstract illustrations showcasing unexpected category combinations such as fashion elements merging with gaming iconography.

About Brand Licensing by Informa

Brand Licensing by Informa delivers best-in-class events, media, and education to advance the business of IP licensing, brand extensions, collaborations, and experiences globally. Through our portfolio of market-leading events covering all major regional markets and trusted media platform License Global, we make IP discovery easy and power the development of branded consumer products and experiences that connect brands with fans around the world. Our events, Brand Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Brand Licensing France and Brand Licensing China are sponsored by association partner, Licensing International. For more information, please visit .

About Brand Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Brand Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual event dedicated to IP licensing and brand extension. Every year, thousands of consumer product professionals, brand owners, retailers, manufacturers and marketers from around the world gather to meet with the most popular and best loved brands. Brand Licensing Expo is the launchpad for global content and IP announcements, and the only place to experience the future direction of brands, fandom, and the consumer products that will dominate retail around the world. Brand Licensing Expo is part of Brand Licensing by Informa and is sponsored by association partner, Licensing International. For more information, please visit .

About Brand Licensing Europe

Launched in 1998, Brand Licensing Europe is the only event for IP licensing and brand extension in Europe and the Middle East. The London-based event welcomes thousands of consumer product professionals, brand owners, retailers, manufacturers and marketers from across Europe to meet with the most popular and best loved brands. It is the only place in the world to truly experience the depth of what the EMEA brand licensing market has to offer, and critical launchpad for global and regional brands and products that will dominate European retail. Brand Licensing Europe is part of Brand Licensing by Informa and is sponsored by association partner, Licensing International. To learn more, visit .

About Brand Licensing France

Brand Licensing France is a curated one-day event where local insight meets global IP, the French licensing community is celebrated, and relationships are built that drive the year ahead. By bringing together key players in the French market, the event showcases the latest trends and provides a platform for professional meetings, networking, and industry recognition. Brand Licensing France is part of Brand Licensing by Informa and is sponsored by Licensing International. To learn more, please visit .

About License Global

License Global is the trusted voice of the brand licensing community, delivering award-winning editorial content including news, trends, analysis, and market intelligence that informs the future direction of brands, fandom, and consumer products that will dominate retail around the world. Through its website, newsletters, videos, social media, and publications, License Global brings together cross-category information and data-driven insight that reaches more than 150,000 readers need each day to inform their decision-making. License Global serves as the official publication for all Brand Licensing by Informa events, including Brand Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Brand Licensing France, and Brand Licensing China. To learn more about License Global, visit .

Media Contact:

Brand Licensing by Informa PR

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

