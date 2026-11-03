US Justice Department Defends California List of Alleged Noncitizen Voters
(MENAFN) The US Justice Department on Sunday defended a federal list containing more than 20,000 individuals it claims are noncitizens registered to vote in California, accusing an immigrant advocacy organization of breaching a court order by challenging the list's accuracy.
The dispute follows a ruling issued Friday by US District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg, who allowed the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) to examine the federal records while barring the disclosure of individuals' names and limiting the data's use to arguments related to the organization's legal standing.
Noncitizens are generally prohibited from voting in US federal and state elections, including contests in California.
However, San Francisco has an ordinance allowing certain noncitizen parents and legal guardians of children enrolled in the city's public school system to participate in local school board elections. Consequently, appearing on a voter registration list does not automatically prove that a noncitizen has registered unlawfully.
In court documents filed Saturday, CHIRLA's legal team said its review showed that more than 40% of the individuals identified in the federal database could not be found in California's voter registration records.
The attorneys also pointed to 22 individuals they believed were likely naturalized US citizens, adding that thousands of others listed in the records appeared to hold US citizenship.
The dispute follows a ruling issued Friday by US District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg, who allowed the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) to examine the federal records while barring the disclosure of individuals' names and limiting the data's use to arguments related to the organization's legal standing.
Noncitizens are generally prohibited from voting in US federal and state elections, including contests in California.
However, San Francisco has an ordinance allowing certain noncitizen parents and legal guardians of children enrolled in the city's public school system to participate in local school board elections. Consequently, appearing on a voter registration list does not automatically prove that a noncitizen has registered unlawfully.
In court documents filed Saturday, CHIRLA's legal team said its review showed that more than 40% of the individuals identified in the federal database could not be found in California's voter registration records.
The attorneys also pointed to 22 individuals they believed were likely naturalized US citizens, adding that thousands of others listed in the records appeared to hold US citizenship.
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