Sacramento Top 10 Announces Top Realtors For Land Park, Curtis Park, Greenhaven & The Pocket

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 2, 2026 12:06 pm - Sacramento Top 10 announces its featured real estate professionals serving Land Park, Curtis Park, South Land Park, Greenhaven, and the Pocket, connecting Sacramento homebuyers and sellers with experienced local Realtors.

SACRAMENTO, CA – November 2, 2026 – Sacramento Top 10 has announced its 2026 list of Top Realtors serving five of Sacramento's most distinctive residential communities: Land Park, Curtis Park, South Land Park, Greenhaven, and the Pocket.

Published on SacramentoTop10, the list features real estate professionals offering experience in residential sales, luxury properties, investment real estate, first-time home purchases, downsizing, and estate transactions.

These five neighborhoods represent some of Sacramento's most appealing housing options, from historic homes and tree-lined streets to spacious suburban properties and riverfront living.

Five Sacramento Neighborhoods, Distinctive Lifestyles

Land Park is known for its historic homes, mature trees, neighborhood restaurants, and William Land Regional Park. Its central location and architectural character have made it one of Sacramento's most recognizable residential communities.

Curtis Park offers a similar historic atmosphere, with Craftsman bungalows, charming streets, and a strong neighborhood identity. Curtis Park itself serves as a gathering place for residents and community events.

South Land Park features larger residential lots, midcentury architecture, established landscaping, and convenient access to downtown Sacramento.

Greenhaven attracts homebuyers seeking established residential streets, neighborhood parks, and convenient shopping and recreation in southwest Sacramento.

The Pocket, located within a bend of the Sacramento River, is known for its waterfront setting, greenbelts, walking paths, and residential neighborhoods offering a quieter lifestyle within the city.

Together, these communities offer an appealing mix of Sacramento history, architectural variety, outdoor recreation, and neighborhood character.

Sacramento Top 10's Featured Realtors for Land Park and Surrounding Communities

Sacramento Top 10 recognizes the following ten Realtor listings serving the Land Park area:

Francine Gregory

(916) 818-2326



Francine Gregory focuses on making the real estate process easier and more enjoyable, helping buyers and sellers navigate transactions with confidence and personal attention.

Erin Kennedy

(480) 678-1844



Erin Kennedy specializes in unique residential properties throughout Greater Sacramento, including distinctive homes, winery sales, and land development opportunities. She works with buyers and sellers seeking expertise beyond traditional residential transactions.

Steph Baker

(916) 775-3447



With more than 20 years of Sacramento real estate experience, Steph Baker is an integrity-driven top producer who helps clients through every stage of homeownership, from first-time purchases to complex estate sales.

Rich Cazneaux

(916) 212-4444



Rich Cazneaux has been marketing and selling real estate since 2004. His experience includes residential sales, investment properties, and multifamily real estate, offering clients knowledge across several property types.

Bruce Reddick

(916) 919-7338



Bruce Reddick brings more than 20 years of real estate experience to residential and investment property transactions. He emphasizes knowledgeable guidance, professional service, and helping clients achieve their goals on their preferred timeline.

Nathan Cramer

(916) 727-6166



Nathan Cramer is a Sacramento real estate professional and certified first-time homebuyer specialist. He brings energy, experience, and a genuine commitment to helping clients from all walks of life achieve their real estate goals.

Robert Cosgaya

(916) 542-0445



Robert Cosgaya is a real estate professional serving Sacramento-area homebuyers and sellers.

Ed Gaetjen & Brenda Cross

(916) 320-9713



Ed Gaetjen and Brenda Cross help homeowners move from feeling overwhelmed to feeling confident about their next chapter. Their specialties include inherited properties, downsizing, and luxury home sales, supported by strategic marketing, trusted resources, and hands-on guidance.

Jamie Rich

(916) 612-4000



Jamie Rich is a Sacramento real estate professional affiliated with House Real Estate.

Tavon Willis

(916) 968-7159



Tavon Willis is a real estate professional serving Sacramento-area buyers and sellers.

Helping Buyers and Sellers Navigate Sacramento's Neighborhoods

Choosing the right Realtor can be especially important in established Sacramento communities, where housing styles, property conditions, pricing, and buyer expectations can vary significantly from one neighborhood to another.

Historic properties in Land Park and Curtis Park may present different considerations than midcentury homes in South Land Park or waterfront properties in the Pocket.

Sacramento Top 10's neighborhood guides help readers understand these differences while connecting them with real estate professionals who can assist with local transactions.

"Land Park, Curtis Park, South Land Park, Greenhaven, and the Pocket each have their own personality," said Julie Gallaher, publisher of Sacramento Top 10. "Our goal is to help people discover what makes these neighborhoods special and introduce them to real estate professionals who can guide them through buying or selling a home."

About Sacramento Top 10

SacramentoTop10 is a locally focused digital publication featuring Sacramento-area neighborhoods, real estate professionals, restaurants, events, and businesses.

Founded by marketing professional Julie Gallaher, Sacramento Top 10 publishes neighborhood guides and local recommendations designed to help residents discover the communities, businesses, and people that make the Sacramento region special.

The website's growing collection of real estate neighborhood guides covers communities throughout Sacramento, Placer, and El Dorado counties.

Read the Land Park Neighborhood Guide

Visit SacramentoTop10 to read the Insider's Guide to the Best Neighborhoods in Land Park, including Land Park, Curtis Park, South Land Park, Greenhaven, and the Pocket, and learn more about the featured real estate professionals.

Media Contact:

Julie Gallaher

Publisher, Sacramento Top 10

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(916) 600-1033

