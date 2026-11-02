SLT-MOBITEL Bags 17 Awards At SLIM National Sales Awards 2026 Including Four Golds

SLT-MOBITEL won 17 awards at the SLIM National Sales Awards 2026, including four Gold awards spanning frontline sales and management roles, according to the telecommunications provider.

The ceremony, organised by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing, took place on 27 October and marked the awards programme's silver jubilee. The company's combined fixed and mobile operations received four Gold, three Silver, five Bronze and five Merit awards.

The Gold awards covered the Frontliner, Sales Executive, Sales Supervisor and Territory Manager categories. SLT-MOBITEL described itself as the only telecommunications company to secure Gold across all four categories at this year's competition.

Within the overall total, its Consumer Sales Division accounted for the four Gold awards, together with one Silver, three Bronze and three Merit awards. The divisional results therefore formed part of the company's combined performance across its operations.

Finalists went through an evaluation and screening process before an awards judging panel selected the winners. The programme recognises individual sales professionals for performance, leadership, innovation and contributions to business growth.

Sugath Abeysinghe, Senior General Manager for Consumer Sales and Distribution at Mobitel (Pvt) Ltd, attributed the results to sustained effort, disciplined execution and a shared focus among team members.

He described the national recognition as an endorsement of the team's commercial capabilities and congratulated the employees involved. His comments also highlighted patience, commitment and cooperation as factors behind the achievement.

The company linked the results to its plans to continue developing sales talent and strengthening service standards. It presented the awards as recognition of employees working across frontline and supporting sales functions.

Now in its 25th year, the National Sales Awards programme also aims to encourage the next generation of sales leaders and improve professional standards within Sri Lanka's national sales community.