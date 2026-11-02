CM Vijay To Distribute Rs 1,100 Crore In Welfare Assistance To TN Women Self-Help Groups

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will visit Perundurai in Erode district on Tuesday to distribute welfare assistance worth Rs 1,100 crore, including bank loans, to members of women's self-help groups (SHGs).

Around 5,000 beneficiaries are expected to receive assistance during the programme. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate several development projects completed across Erode district as part of his visit, which comes amid the state government's efforts to strengthen women's economic empowerment and expand welfare initiatives.

The event, originally scheduled to be held at a private engineering college in Perundurai, has been shifted to the Sri Lakshmi Narayana Marriage Hall near Kanchikovil division.

District authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the programme, which is expected to attract a large gathering of beneficiaries, party workers and members of the public.

Revenue Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Handlooms Minister M. Vijayabalaji, District Collector S. Kandasamy and Superintendent of Police Kiran Shruthi inspected the venue on Monday and reviewed preparations for the Chief Minister's visit.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Sengottaiyan said CM Vijay would leave Chennai by air on Tuesday and arrive at Coimbatore airport before proceeding to Perundurai by road. He said the Chief Minister would distribute financial assistance under various welfare schemes, particularly benefiting women associated with self-help groups.

The assistance package includes bank-linked loans intended to support livelihood activities and economic independence.

MLAs Ananth Mohan (Erode West) and Shanmugam (Modakurichi), along with former Perundurai MLA Jayakumar, were among those present during the inspection.

Meanwhile, extensive security arrangements have been made along the Chief Minister's travel route. Iron barricades have been erected on both sides of several roads to regulate crowds while allowing residents to greet CM Vijay during his journey.

According to officials, the Chief Minister's convoy will pass through the Vijayamangalam toll plaza, SIPCOT entrance, Perundurai new bus stand, old bus stand, Kunnathur Four Roads and Anna Statue before reaching the venue.

A large contingent of police personnel has been deployed across Perundurai and surrounding areas to ensure security, manage traffic and maintain order during the visit. District officials are coordinating with various departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the welfare distribution programme and the associated inauguration ceremonies.