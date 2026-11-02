Netherlands Seeks Ways To Speed Up Delivery Of Patriot Missiles To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported this, citing her post on the social media platform X.

"Welcome news: another step closer to approval of a large package of Patriot missiles for Ukraine, financed with European money and by European allies. Defense is investigating together with partners into possibilities to accelerate deliveries," she wrote.

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She also shared a link to a statement issued by the US Department of State on the approval of the sale to Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the United States approved the sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine for $2.1 billion.

Photo: Bundeswehr