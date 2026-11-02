INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Beta Bionics (NASDAQ: BBNX) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On November 3, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Beta Bionics between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Beta Bionics, Inc. (“Beta Bionics” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BBNX) and reminds investors of the November 3, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that the Company's automated insulin delivery system for the treatment of diabetes, known as the iLet Bionic Pancreas insulin pump (“iLet”). Throughout the Class Period, Defendants touted the safety, efficacy, and commercial success of the iLet, the Company's sole commercialized product. After disclosing that the FDA had issued a Form 483 following an inspection of the Company's manufacturing facility, Defendants repeatedly assured investors that the agency's observations concerned only the Company's criteria for deciding which customer complaints were reportable, that they reflected no underlying problem with the device, and that the complaints the Company would now be required to report were minor events of the kind requiring no medical intervention. In truth, the FDA's findings reached the Company's quality management system, its investigation and correction of known device malfunctions, and the risk analysis for the device itself, and the events the Company had failed to report included serious injuries. Defendants continued to reassure investors and to characterize the agency's concerns as procedural even as further information emerged showing that the unreported events were far more serious than Defendants had represented and that the FDA's objections were not confined to a difference in regulatory interpretation.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Beta Bionics' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Beta Bionics class action, go to /BBNX call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Beta Bionics Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Beta Bionics securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Beta Bionics misled investors about the safety of its iLet insulin pump and the scope of FDA findings involving quality controls, device malfunctions, risk analysis, and unreported serious injuries.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Beta Bionics (NASDAQ: BBNX) securities during the alleged Class Period may be eligible if they suffered losses.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the proposed class during the litigation. Eligible investors must file a motion with the court by November 3, 2026. Investors may participate without serving as lead plaintiff.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Beta Bionics securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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