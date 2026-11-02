Investornewsbreaks Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) Launches First Diamond Drilling Program At Schryburt Lake, Announces Share Consolidation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Canamera Energy Metals (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) announced the commencement of diamond drilling at its Schryburt Lake Rare Earth Element-Niobium Project in northwestern Ontario on Oct. 22, 2026. The approximately C$1.7 million program represents the project's first diamond drilling campaign and includes three inclined holes totaling approximately 1,500 meters targeting magnetic anomalies beneath the Blue Jay, Starling and Blackbird targets. Drill locations were selected using historical exploration data, geophysical surveys, surface sampling and artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven modeling by ExploreTech. The 12-person field crew includes members of Nibinamik First Nation under an exploration agreement announced Oct. 8, 2026. Program expenditures will contribute toward the C$1.5 million spending requirement for Canamera to earn an initial 51% interest in the project, with the potential to earn up to 90% through a three-stage agreement.

Separately, Canamera announced plans to consolidate its common shares on a one-for-six basis, subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, with trading on a consolidated basis expected to begin on or about Nov. 6, 2026. Following the consolidation, approximately 25.5 million shares are expected to be outstanding, subject to rounding adjustments. The company's name and trading symbol, EMET, will remain unchanged. Shareholders holding shares electronically will have their positions adjusted automatically, while holders of physical certificates will receive instructions for exchanging their shares.

To view the full press release, visit

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth elements exploration and development company with an expanding project portfolio across Brazil, the United States, and Canada. The Company is focused on advancing ionic clay REE projects in Brazil and critical mineral assets in North America to support Western rare earth supply chain independence.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to EMETF are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN