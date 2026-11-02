MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> SeerLocal launches flat-rate $499 fake Google review removal for local businesses: clients pay only when the review comes down, with no upfront payment required.

SeerLocal, a Coral Springs, Florida-based reputation service, today announced flat-rate $499 fake Google review removal with a simple guarantee: clients pay only when the review comes down.

A single fake one-star review can cost a local business real money from the day it posts. Industry research has found that the vast majority of consumers avoid a business after reading a negative review, and most will only choose a business rated 4.8 stars or higher. For a local shop, one fabricated review sitting at the top of a Google profile turns away callers who never say why they did not call.

"Reporting a fake review yourself almost never works," said the SeerLocal team. "Owners pick the wrong policy category, submit no evidence, and wait months for an answer that usually never comes. Meanwhile the review keeps costing them every single day."

SeerLocal's process starts with a same-day assessment of the review: identifying the exact Google policy it violates, documenting the evidence, and filing the case through the channels Google's review team responds to. Reviews under 30 days old are removed within 72 hours on average.

Pricing is a flat $499 per review, due only when the review is removed. There is no upfront payment and no card required to start. SeerLocal also matches any legitimate competitor quote and takes an additional $25 off.

About SeerLocal: SeerLocal (SeerLocal) helps local independent businesses dispute and remove fake one-star Google reviews. Founded in Coral Springs, Florida, SeerLocal charges a flat $499 per removal, due only when the review comes down, and matches any legitimate competitor quote minus $25. Contact: ..., (305) 239-9594.