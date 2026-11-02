Iron & Oak Tavern Now Open At The Tutwiler Hotel In Downtown Birmingham

Tomahawk Pork Chop at Iron & Oak

New restaurant from Webber Hospitality Group serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, blending Greek-Cajun influences with tavern classics and Southern hospitality

- Eddie Webber, owner of Webber Hospitality Group

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new dining destination has arrived in downtown Birmingham. Iron & Oak Tavern is now open inside The Tutwiler Hotel, a DoubleTree by Hilton, offering guests and the local community a welcoming place to gather over thoughtfully prepared food, crafted drinks and genuine Southern hospitality.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Iron & Oak Tavern features a menu influenced by Greek and New Orleans culinary traditions, complemented by elevated tavern classics and dishes designed to bring people together.

The new concept is led by Webber Hospitality Group owners Eddie Webber and Stephanie Pierce, who bring more than 14 years of experience in Birmingham's bar and hospitality industry, alongside Chef and Operating Partner Nicole Pissanos. Drawing from her Greek and New Orleans heritage, Pissanos leads a culinary program centered on bold flavors, familiar comforts and dishes meant to be shared.

For Webber and Pierce, Iron & Oak Tavern is about more than opening a restaurant-it's about bringing a familiar gathering place back to life. With a history of bringing together Birmingham locals, downtown professionals and hotel guests, the space offers an opportunity to honor its past while creating a new destination for the community.

“This space has meant something to Birmingham before, and we want it to mean something to Birmingham again,” said Eddie Webber, owner of Webber Hospitality Group.“We're honoring its history while building the next chapter.”

That vision has shaped Iron & Oak from its earliest development, with Webber, Pierce and Pissanos working together to build the concept and its operations from the ground up. Their goal is to establish a restaurant that feels equally at home serving a downtown lunch, hosting an evening out in Birmingham or welcoming guests staying just steps away at The Tutwiler.

The restaurant arrives as The Tutwiler begins a new era of its own. The historic property recently completed its conversion to The Tutwiler Hotel, a DoubleTree by Hilton, marking a new chapter for the Birmingham landmark under the ownership and operation of A&R Group. The transition pairs the character of the historic property with a refreshed full-service hotel experience. Iron & Oak adds a new food and beverage offering to the hotel while serving as a destination for the broader community.

Iron & Oak Tavern is now welcoming guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner at The Tutwiler Hotel, located at 2021 Park Place in downtown Birmingham.

About Webber Hospitality Group

Webber Hospitality Group is a Birmingham-based hospitality company led by Eddie Webber and Stephanie Pierce. Drawing on more than 14 years of experience in Birmingham's bar and hospitality industry, the group focuses on creating welcoming concepts built around memorable food, beverage and guest experiences.

About Iron & Oak Tavern

Iron & Oak Tavern is a restaurant located inside The Tutwiler Hotel in downtown Birmingham. Led by Webber Hospitality Group owners Eddie Webber and Stephanie Pierce and Chef and Operating Partner Nicole Pissanos, Iron & Oak blends Greek and Cajun influences with elevated tavern classics, thoughtfully crafted drinks and Southern hospitality.

About A&R Group

A&R Group is a vertically integrated hospitality platform focused on developing, constructing, operating and managing high-performing hotel assets. Headquartered in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the company has grown from a single hotel into a portfolio of properties spanning Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, California, Colorado and Mississippi, with additional developments underway.

By aligning development, design, construction, hospitality management and asset management under one structure, A&R maintains control across the full lifecycle of each asset-driving consistency, efficiency and long-term performance. The company's portfolio includes partnerships with leading global hospitality brands, including Hilton, Marriott and IHG Hotels.



Sommer Sparrow

A&R Group

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Iron & Oak Tavern Now Open at The Tutwiler Hotel in Downtown Birmingham News Provided By A&R Group November 02, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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