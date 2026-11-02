Rare Disease Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market - Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts 2026-2031 Gene And Cell Therapy Demand Drives 8.18% CAGR Toward USD 3.81 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Rare Disease Contract Research Organization (CRO) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global rare disease contract research organization market is projected to grow from USD 2.32 billion in 2025 and USD 2.57 billion in 2026 to USD 3.81 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.18% from 2026 to 2031, supported by expanding orphan drug pipelines, greater use of outsourced clinical research services, and rising investment in gene and cell therapies.

Growing Rare Disease Awareness Expands Trial-Eligible Populations

Improved disease awareness, patient advocacy networks, genetic testing, and newborn-screening programs are helping shorten diagnostic timelines and identify more patients who may qualify for clinical studies. The average diagnostic journey declined from seven years in 2015 to less than three years in 2025. The National Organization for Rare Disorders also recorded a 42% increase in member inquiries between 2023 and 2025, indicating stronger disease awareness among clinicians, patients, and caregivers.

Patient registries are becoming increasingly important to clinical trial feasibility and recruitment. In 2024, 68% of rare-disease patients participated in at least one registry, compared with 51% in 2022. Established registries for conditions such as Gaucher disease now include more than 10,000 patients worldwide, helping some Phase III studies reduce enrollment periods from 36 months to approximately 18 months. Faster genetic testing is also identifying ultra-rare conditions and generating new demand for enzyme-replacement and gene-augmentation studies managed by specialized CROs.

Regulatory Incentives Support Orphan Drug Development

Regulatory programs in major markets are reducing development barriers for orphan therapeutics. The FDA's Rare Disease Evidence Principles, finalized in June 2024, allow selected studies involving fewer than 200 patients to use curated natural-history data instead of concurrent control arms. This approach can shorten development timelines by an estimated year.

Europe continues to encourage orphan drug development through 10 years of market exclusivity and protocol assistance. Orphan designation applications reached 312 in 2024, increasing 19% from 2023. Japan also expanded its SAKIGAKE fast-track program in 2025 to include ultra-rare metabolic and neuromuscular disorders, potentially reducing qualifying therapy review cycles to six months. These incentives are encouraging capital investment while expanding demand for rare disease clinical research services.

Recruitment Challenges Increase CRO Demand and Trial Costs

Patient scarcity and geographic dispersion remain significant constraints. Ultra-rare disorders affecting fewer than 5,000 people worldwide may require recruitment periods exceeding 48 months. FDA analysis of 2024 orphan drug approvals found that studies for diseases affecting fewer than 1 in 100,000 people required an average of 4.2 years from first-patient-in to database lock, compared with 2.8 years for more prevalent rare conditions.

Decentralized clinical trials can reduce travel requirements, but home-based endpoints often require equivalence testing against in-clinic assessments. This can add six to nine months to protocol development. Advocacy organizations help connect patients with trials, particularly in metabolic disorders, but recruitment remains more difficult in rare oncology. Per-patient CRO costs for ultra-rare Phase III studies may be 2.5 times higher than those for standard oncology trials due to specialized patient support, complex logistics, and longer site-startup periods.



Expansion of gene and cell therapy pipelines

Rising outsourcing of complex orphan drug trials High costs associated with multi-regional micro-cohort studies

Clinical Trial Management Leads Service Demand

Clinical Trial Management generated 55.10% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting demand for decentralized trial logistics, remote-data-capture validation, patient coordination, and real-time study oversight. Data Management & Biostatistics is forecast to be the fastest-growing service category, with a 9.20% CAGR, driven by Bayesian adaptive designs and master protocols that assess multiple therapies within a single cohort.

Regulatory & Consulting services are also gaining importance as sponsors navigate country-specific ethics requirements, long-term evidence obligations, and evolving submission systems. Gene and cell therapies account for 27% of orphan drug approvals and require expertise in viral-vector handling, chain-of-identity logistics, and follow-up periods extending as long as 15 years.

Oncology Maintains the Largest Therapeutic Area Share

Oncology represented 35.1% of rare disease CRO market revenue in 2025, supported by CAR-T therapies and precision medicine programs for low-incidence cancers. These studies require complex leukapheresis logistics, specialized safety monitoring, and coordination across multiple clinical sites.

Neuroscience is projected to expand at a 9.15% CAGR through 2031, led by gene therapy development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy. Ophthalmology remains a specialized but valuable segment, while cardiovascular and metabolic rare disease studies are benefiting from new treatment approaches and shorter development timelines. Biomarker-driven eligibility may improve trial precision, although whole-exome sequencing can substantially increase screening costs.

North America Leads as Asia-Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America held 47.5% of the rare disease CRO market in 2025. Growth is supported by U.S. orphan drug incentives, leading gene-therapy clusters, and continued Phase IV investment. Canada provides expedited review pathways, while Mexico offers cost-effective recruitment opportunities for Latin American populations.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest regional CAGR of 9.50% through 2031. China's rare-disease fast-track pathway, India's accelerated-approval framework, Japan's expanded SAKIGAKE program, and streamlined Phase I/II approvals in Australia and South Korea are attracting international sponsors. However, data-localization requirements in China may increase infrastructure needs and extend database lock timelines.

Europe remains a major market, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain. Demand is reinforced by orphan designation activity and the need to manage national regulatory amendments. South America and the Middle East & Africa continue to serve as supplemental enrollment regions, supported by developing rare-disease approval pathways in countries including Brazil and South Africa.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence & Awareness of Rare Diseases

4.2.2 Regulatory Incentives (Orphan Drug Act, EU)

4.2.3 Surge In Gene- & Cell-Therapy Pipelines

4.2.4 Rising Outsourcing of Complex Orphan Trials

4.2.5 AI-Driven Patient-Matching Registries

4.2.6 IRA-Exemption Expansion Via OBBB Act

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Patient-Recruitment Scarcity & Dispersion

4.3.2 High Cost of Multi-Regional Micro-Cohort Trials

4.3.3 Stringent ESG Compliance for Suppliers

4.3.4 Cross-Border Genomic-Data Privacy Barriers

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Drug Development Strategy

5.1.2 Clinical Trial Management

5.1.3 Data Managemet & Biostatistics

5.1.4 Regulatory & Consulting

5.1.5 Other Specialist Services

5.2 By Therapeutic Area

5.2.1 Cardiovascular

5.2.2 Neuroscience

5.2.3 Ophthalmology

5.2.4 Oncology

5.2.5 Metabolic & Other

5.3 By Phase

5.3.1 Pre-clinical

5.3.2 Phase I

5.3.3 Phase II

5.3.4 Phase III

5.3.5 Phase IV

5.4 By End-Users

5.4.1 Pharma & Biotech Companies

5.4.2 Non-profit & Gov't Sponsors

5.4.3 Academic & Research Institutes

5.4.4 Others

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Allucent

6.3.2 Caidya

6.3.3 Charles River Labs

6.3.4 Ergomed

6.3.5 Fortrea

6.3.6 ICON plc

6.3.7 IQVIA

6.3.8 Labcorp Drug Development

6.3.9 Linical

6.3.10 Medpace

6.3.11 Novotech

6.3.12 Orphan-Reach

6.3.13 Parexel

6.3.14 Precision for Medicine

6.3.15 PROMETRIKA

6.3.16 Quanticate

6.3.17 Simbec Orion

6.3.18 Syneos Health

6.3.19 Thermo Fisher

6.3.20 Veristat

6.3.21 Worldwide Clinical Trials

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900