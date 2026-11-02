Australia Hospital Supplies Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecasts, 2026-2031 8.64% CAGR Driven By Sterilisation, Digital Care, And Hospital Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Hospital Supplies - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Australia hospital supplies market was valued at USD 3.26 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 3.54 billion in 2026 to USD 5.36 billion by 2031. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.64% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Growth is being supported by an ageing population, increasing chronic-disease admissions, hospital infrastructure investment, infection-control priorities, and rising demand for advanced sterilisation technologies.

Ageing Population Increases Demand for Hospital Supplies

Emergency-department presentations among Australians aged 65 years and above are forecast to rise substantially by 2050 compared with 2010 levels. This trend is increasing demand for diagnostic consumables, patient-monitoring kits, infection-control products, mobility equipment, and advanced wound-care supplies.

Higher rates of hospital-acquired complications among patients with dementia are also driving the adoption of specialised pressure-injury dressings, fall-prevention mats, low-air-loss mattresses, and innovative mobility aids. With unplanned hospitalisations among home-care recipients aged 65 and older reaching 39.8%, acute-care facilities continue to play a central role despite the expansion of community-based services. Hospitals are increasingly purchasing integrated safety packages that combine fall sensors, support surfaces, and rapid sepsis-screening strips to improve patient outcomes and assist clinical teams.

Healthcare Infrastructure Investment Supports Market Expansion

The 2024-25 Commonwealth Budget allocated AUD 20.2 billion (USD 13.2 billion) to hospital expansion and equipment modernisation across priority states. Additional co-funding from New South Wales and Victoria is generating demand for surgical robotics, 4K endoscopy towers, modern sterilisation systems, and upgraded operating room equipment.

Capital funding requirements increasingly emphasise lifecycle cost savings and sustainability. As a result, suppliers are introducing energy-efficient autoclaves, IoT-enabled asset-tracking tags, and equipment designed to support green-hospital initiatives. Multi-year procurement agreements are also helping healthcare providers secure reliable supply volumes while creating opportunities for future equipment upgrades.

Infection-Control Requirements Drive Sterilisation Technology Adoption

Rising concern about multi-drug-resistant infections is accelerating investment in advanced sterilisation and disinfection equipment. Infection-control committees are adopting low-temperature plasma sterilisers, disinfectant indicators, antimicrobial instrument trays, and smart autoclaves with cloud-based analytics.

These systems provide predictive maintenance capabilities and audit-ready cycle records, helping hospitals meet AS/NZS 4187 compliance requirements and reduce re-processing failures. Growth is also being supported by rising surgical procedure volumes, particularly minimally-invasive and day-surgery procedures. However, stringent Australian regulatory requirements continue to create operational challenges for small and mid-size enterprises.

Disposable Hospital Supplies Maintain the Largest Market Share

Disposable hospital supplies accounted for 34.92% of the Australia hospital supplies market in 2025. Strong demand for surgical gloves, isolation gowns, sterile drapes, sharps containers, and single-use procedure packs reflects high patient turnover and heightened awareness of infection risks.

National guidelines supporting single-patient-use products for invasive procedures continue to increase unit volumes. Suppliers are differentiating their portfolios through hypoallergenic materials and biodegradable polymers that align with hospital sustainability commitments. Private procurement groups are also placing greater emphasis on end-to-end carbon disclosure and measurable reductions in waste-related emissions.

Sterilisation and disinfectant equipment represents the fastest-growing product category, with a projected CAGR of 9.34%. Healthcare facilities are replacing legacy steam sterilisers with low-temperature hydrogen-peroxide plasma systems suitable for delicate optics and battery-integrated arthroscopy hand-pieces. Regional facilities, particularly in Queensland's coastal belt, are investing in compact tabletop sterilisers to support outreach clinics.

Demand is also increasing for digital patient examination devices, powered transfer-hoists, smart hospital beds with integrated sensors, and antimicrobial privacy curtains. Together, these developments demonstrate the growing sophistication of Australia's hospital infrastructure and reinforce the positive outlook for the Australia hospital supplies market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Ageing Population and Rising Chronic-Disease Admissions Elevating Baseline Supply Demand

4.2.2 Escalating Federal and State Healthcare Capital Expenditure on Hospital Infrastructure

4.2.3 Surge in Surgical Procedure Volumes - Particularly Minimally-Invasive and Day-Surgeries

4.2.4 Shift to Digital Patient-Monitoring Increasing Demand for Connected Examination Devices

4.2.5 Rising Multi-Drug-Resistant Infections Driving Demand for Advanced Sterilization Solutions

4.2.6 Regulatory Compliance Driving Growth

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Emergence of Home Care Services

4.3.2 Stringent Australian Regulatory Framework for Small and Mid-Size Enterprises (SMEs)

4.3.3 Sustainability Regulations Phasing down Single-Use Plastics

4.3.4 Increasing Purchasing Power of Group Procurement Organisations Compressing Margins

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value in USD)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Patient Examination Devices

5.1.2 Operating Room Equipment

5.1.3 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment

5.1.4 Sterilisation and Disinfectant Equipment

5.1.5 Disposable Hospital Supplies

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Public Hospitals

5.2.2 Private Hospitals and Day-Surgery Centres

5.2.3 Specialist Clinics and Rehabilitation Centres

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 3M

6.3.2 Becton, Dickinson & Company

6.3.3 Cardinal Health Inc.

6.3.4 Medline Industries LP

6.3.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.3.6 Ansell Ltd.

6.3.7 Stryker Corp.

6.3.8 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

6.3.9 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp.

6.3.10 ResMed Inc.

6.3.11 Invacare Corp.

6.3.12 Smith & Nephew plc

6.3.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.3.14 Boston Scientific Corp.

6.3.15 Johnson & Johnson

6.3.16 Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

6.3.17 Molnlycke Health Care AB

6.3.18 Halyard Health Inc. (Owens & Minor)

6.3.19 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

6.3.20 Kimberly-Clark Health Care

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900