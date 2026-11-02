High Voltage Cable And Accessories Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 Offshore Wind, HVDC, And Grid Modernization Propel Market To USD 61 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Europe leads as offshore wind, cross-border HVDC links, grid modernisation and data centre demand accelerate; submarine and undersea cables are the fastest-growing segment.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High Voltage Cable and Accessories Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

High Voltage Cable And Accessories Market to Reach USD 61 Billion by 2035 as Global Grid Investment Accelerates

The High Voltage Cable And Accessories Market reached USD 28.5 Billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 9.8% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 61 Billion by 2035, according to the report. Market growth is being supported by large-scale renewable energy integration, offshore wind transmission projects, cross-border interconnector development, grid modernisation programmes, and rising electricity demand from data centres and industrial facilities.

Europe accounted for approximately 38% of global market revenue in 2025, establishing it as the leading regional market. Growth across the region is closely linked to offshore wind development in the North Sea, Baltic Sea, and Atlantic coast, where substantial volumes of high-voltage submarine cable are required to connect generation assets with continental transmission networks. Europe is also advancing a broad portfolio of pan-European HVDC interconnector projects designed to improve grid resilience, support electricity trading, and balance renewable energy generation across national markets.

The region benefits from the presence of major cable manufacturers, including Prysmian Group and Nexans, which provide advanced submarine cable technology, manufacturing capacity, and installation expertise. Existing and planned cross-border projects, including ElecLink, NordLink, and IceLink, are expected to strengthen long-term demand for high-voltage cable systems and related accessories.

Key Market Highlights



2025 market size: USD 28.5 Billion

2035 projected market size: USD 61 Billion

Forecast CAGR: Approximately 9.8% from 2026-2035

Leading regional market: Europe with approximately 38% of global revenue

Fastest-growing cable segment: Submarine and Undersea Cables at approximately 18.5% CAGR Highest-growth application: Renewable Energy Integration

Submarine and Undersea Cables are expected to record the fastest growth by type, expanding at an estimated CAGR of 18.5%. Demand is being driven by offshore wind export systems, HVDC sea crossing interconnectors, and island grid connection projects. As governments increase offshore renewable energy targets and approve new interconnection capacity, submarine cable manufacturing and installation capabilities are becoming increasingly important to project delivery.

Renewable Energy Integration is forecast to remain the highest-growth application segment. High-voltage cable infrastructure is essential for connecting offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, and hydropower assets to national transmission grids. HVDC interconnectors also enable electricity systems to balance renewable generation across regions with different resource availability, consumption patterns, and peak demand periods.

China represents another major source of market expansion as the State Grid Corporation accelerates ultra-high-voltage direct current transmission construction. These projects are designed to transport renewable electricity from generation centres in Western China to major industrial and urban load centres in Eastern coastal regions. The scale of this programme is expected to generate sustained demand for cables, joints, terminations, sealing ends, and cross-bonding systems.

In North America, investment is being reinforced by grid modernisation requirements identified under the National Transmission Needs Study. Utilities and infrastructure developers are increasing spending on long-distance transmission, underground HVAC cable, and network upgrades in densely populated corridors. Additional capacity is also required to connect Great Plains wind resources with Eastern seaboard demand centres and to replace ageing transmission assets.

The global data centre construction boom is creating a further growth opportunity. Large campuses require reliable, high-current underground transmission cables for grid connections and internal electricity distribution. Combined with rising power demand, renewable energy procurement, and the need for resilient electricity infrastructure, data centre development is expected to become an increasingly significant source of high-voltage cable demand.

Overall, the report indicates that the energy transition will remain the central market driver through 2035. Multi-decade investment in offshore wind infrastructure, UHV transmission, cross-border HVDC interconnectors, underground grid upgrades, and renewable energy connections is expected to support strong demand for high-voltage cables and accessories worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

High Voltage Cable And Accessories Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles



Country Risk

Business Climate

Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

High Voltage Cable And Accessories Market by Voltage Level



66-150 kV (EHV)

150-250 kV (EHV)

250-500 kV (EHVC)

Above 500 kV (UHV)

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

High Voltage Cable And Accessories Market by Type



Overhead Cables

Underground Cables

Submarine/Undersea Cables

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

High Voltage Cable And Accessories Market by Application



Power Transmission

Renewable Energy Integration

Industrial Power

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

High Voltage Cable And Accessories Market by Region



North America



United States of America

Canada

Europe



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Australia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Nigeria



South Africa

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Prysmian Group



Nexans SA



Southwire Company LLC



LS Cable & System



NKT A/S



Sumitomo Electric Industries



Furukawa Electric Co.



General Cable (Prysmian)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [21]

Companies Featured



Prysmian Group

Nexans SA

Southwire Company LLC

LS Cable & System

NKT A/S

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Furukawa Electric Co. General Cable (Prysmian)

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