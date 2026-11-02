BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq LITE), Surgery Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq SGRY), Range Resources Corporation (NYSE RRC), American Oncology Network, Inc. (OTCQX AONC)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq – LITE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Lumentum will be acquired by Marvell Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq – MRVL). Under the terms of the agreement, Lumentum shareholders will receive 4.500 shares of Marvell common stock for each share of Lumentum common stock they own, in a transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $115 billion. Post-closing, current Marvell stockholders will own approximately 67% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Lumentum stockholders will own approximately 33%. The investigation concerns whether the Lumentum Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Surgery Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq – SGRY)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Surgery Partners will be acquired by HealthSpan Partners, an affiliate of Bon Secours Mercy Health. Under the terms of the agreement, Surgery Partners shareholders (other than affiliates of Bain Capital Private Equity, which will roll over their shares) will receive $23.50 per share in cash, in a transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $5.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Surgery Partners Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE – RRC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Range Resources will be acquired by EQT Corporation (NYSE – EQT). Under the terms of the agreement, Range shareholders will receive 0.987 shares of EQT common stock for each share of Range common stock they own, creating a combined company with an enterprise value exceeding $50 billion. As a result of the transaction, EQT's existing shareholders are expected to own approximately 73% of the combined company and Range's shareholders are expected to own approximately 27%. The investigation concerns whether the Range Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

American Oncology Network, Inc. (OTCQX – AONC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, American Oncology Network will be acquired by Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR) in a transaction valued at approximately $2.4 billion, including contingent value rights potentially worth up to $100 million. Certain shareholders may retain an equity interest in the Company. The investigation concerns whether the American Oncology Network Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.