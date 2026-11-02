Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Honeywell Aerospace Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of November 23, 2026 - HONA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Promise vs. reality: weeks after guiding investors to 7% to 9% organic growth, Honeywell Aerospace reported a 70% drop in quarterly net income and cut its outlook.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

From a Class Period high of $247.15 on July 2, 2026, HONA closed at $154.24 on September 1, 2026. Second quarter net income came in at $256 million against a consensus figure of $684 million. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 23, 2026.

The Promise

At its inaugural Investor Day on June 3, 2026, the company projected fiscal 2026 organic sales growth of 7% to 9% and adjusted EBIT of $4.65 billion to $4.75 billion on a standalone basis, equal to year-over-year adjusted EBIT growth of 7% to 10%. Investors were told the outlook rested on the Company's ability to deliver through its supply chain and manufacturing footprint, supported by more than $1 billion invested across that supply chain from 2023 to 2025 and 14 consecutive quarters of double-digit factory output growth through December 2025.

The Reality

Results revealed a different picture on August 5, 2026, when second quarter net income fell 70% year over year, adjusted earnings per share fell 32%, and full-year guidance was cut to flat-to-3% adjusted EBIT growth and 4% to 5% organic growth. The lawsuit contends investors were not told that a small fraction of the supplier base, roughly 2%, carried outsized influence over output and was already constrained. On September 1, 2026, the Justice Department announced the Company agreed to pay $2,042,518 to resolve False Claims Act allegations tied to cybersecurity requirements in a Department of Defense contract covering April 2020 through December 2023.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers



Organic sales growth: guided at 7% to 9%; revised to 4% to 5%

Adjusted EBIT growth: guided at 7% to 10%; revised to flat-to-3%

Second quarter net income: $684 million expected; $256 million reported, down 70% year over year

Adjusted earnings per share: down 32% year over year

Share price: $247.15 Class Period high; $154.24 close on September 1, 2026 Contract compliance: filings warned enforcement "could" follow noncompliance; the announced settlement totaled $2,042,518

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The gap demonstrates, plaintiffs allege, that the growth outlook presented to HONA purchasers lacked a reasonable basis and omitted supplier constraints and a government contracting exposure that were already in motion.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. Here, the complaint alleges shareholders were guided toward 7% to 9% organic growth roughly two months before that outlook was reduced to 4% to 5%." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HONA Lawsuit

Q: How much did HONA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately $47.17 per share, or about 23.16%, to close at $156.47 on August 6, 2026. Shares fell another approximate $3.87 per share, or roughly 2.45%, to $154.24 per share on September 1, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the HONA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Honeywell Aerospace Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the resilience of its supply base, the reasonableness of its 2026 growth outlook, and its compliance with cybersecurity requirements in government contracting during the Class Period. When the reduced guidance and the False Claims Act settlement were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Honeywell Aerospace allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from June 29, 2026 to September 1, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What do HONA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if my HONA losses are small, is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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