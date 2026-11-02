Liferay Announces Beta Availability Of Liferay SEO & AEO Studio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering gives marketing teams a single place to monitor and improve visibility across traditional search engines and AI answer engines, at scale

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, a leading provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs), today announced the beta availability of Liferay SEO & AEO Studio, a new offering that gives marketing teams a single place to monitor and improve how their sites perform across both traditional search engines and AI answer engines.

Content strategists often rely on a stack of external tools to figure out what needs to change on a site, then hand those findings off to admins and developers, who translate that feedback into configuration and template changes, often waiting on a release cycle before a fix goes live. At the same time, marketing leadership is increasingly concerned with how visible their content is to AI agents and assistants, not just traditional search engines. Liferay SEO & AEO Studio brings site monitoring and fixes for both into a single tool.

A Single Command Center for Search and AI Visibility

Liferay SEO & AEO Studio continuously scans a site, flagging issues across page metadata (missing or incorrect titles, descriptions, and canonical URLs), indexing and crawling (robots.txt blocks, sitemap errors, and AI crawler access), and AI search readiness (missing summaries or FAQ sections, and hedging language that can hurt AI citation). Rather than checking a stack of disconnected external tools, marketing teams get one place to see what needs attention across both traditional and AI search.

AI-Assisted Fixes, Instantly

With Liferay SEO & AEO Studio, an AI assistant can generate meta descriptions, suggest titles, build FAQ sections, and resolve straightforward technical issues like broken redirect chains and sitemap errors, at the page, content, and template level. Fixes can be applied individually or in bulk, and every change runs through Liferay DXP's existing versioning and workflows, with a person reviewing and approving changes before they go live.

Visibility Into How AI Crawlers Use a Site

Liferay SEO & AEO Studio monitors AI citation and AI crawler activity, giving marketing teams visibility they don't get from traditional SEO tools, along with insight and fixes specific to AI answer engine optimization and generative engine optimization.

The Right Metrics, in One Place

Liferay SEO & AEO Studio brings together data from Google Search Console, Page Speed Insights, and Liferay Data Platform, replacing the pattern of jumping between disconnected tools to piece together a full picture of site performance.

"Content strategists have had to piece together visibility from a stack of external tools, then hand findings off to admins and developers who translate that feedback into configuration and template changes, often waiting on a release cycle to see a fix go live," said Julia Molano, Director of Product Management at Liferay. "Liferay SEO & AEO Studio brings that entire loop, from detecting an issue to fixing it, into one place, so marketing teams can act on both traditional and AI search visibility without the back-and-forth."

Availability

Liferay SEO & AEO Studio is now available in beta, with general availability planned for Q1 2027. Please visit to learn more.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.

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