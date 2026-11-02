Instinctools Launches Agentic Workflow Playbook For The First Round Of AI Discovery

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 2, 2026 5:30 am - A free practical guide on agentizing business processes with AI through five steps, from value mapping to a blueprint ready for technical discovery.

Instinctools released the Agentic Workflow Playbook:“How to agentize a business process” for companies preparing their first AI adoption initiative. It is available as a free download.

The release addresses a documented gap: in Deloitte's 2026 research, 74% of leaders expect AI agents to reshape nearly half of their business processes within four years, while only 5% consider their processes ready today. Closing that gap usually begins with weeks of costly external discovery; Instinctools built the playbook on the premise that the first round can be done in-house.

The document takes a real business process through five steps:

1. Locating where its value is;

2. Finding where time and information are lost;

3. Assigning each step to rules, AI, or people;

4. Defining the context and orchestration the redesigned workflow will need;

5. The output is an Agentic Workflow Blueprint, a structured description the team can bring straight into technical discovery, ahead of any model selection or API mapping.

The playbook's method rests on the distribution of roles. Deterministic work follows fixed rules; AI assists when a person remains the main actor; agents handle work that requires context and tools; and judgment stays with people wherever delegation is off the table.

The approach comes from Instinctools' practice. The company shares an example of working with a German professional services group: a shared agentic operating layer, described in step 5 of the playbook, helped the company cut request processing time, reduce fee proposal preparation, and free up about six hours of repetitive admin work per employee each week.

"The agentic AI projects we see usually falter before the model stage, at the point where the process itself was never examined," said Alexey Spas, Founder and CEO of Instinctools. "We packed that examination into a format a team can run on its own."

Download the Agentic Workflow Playbook:

About Instinctools

Instinctools is an AI-powered software engineering company. With over 25 years of experience, Instinctools helps build digital products and guides global businesses through digital transformation. Their comprehensive services include AI-powered custom software development, advanced data analytics and visualization, web development, enterprise automation, and cloud infrastructure management. With its global presence that spans from headquarters in the USA and Germany to dynamic development hubs in Poland, India, LATAM, and Kazakhstan, Instinctools has been a reliable engineering partner for businesses of all scales worldwide. Powered by more than 400 seasoned in-house professionals, the company provides self-managed, cross-functional AI delivery pods that help businesses increase speed to market while reducing development costs. Instinctools' decades-long commitment to excellence is confirmed by the following certifications:

Quality Management System - ISO 9001:2015

Environmental Management System - ISO 14001:2015

Occupational Health and Safety Management System - ISO 45001:2018

Information Security Management System - ISO 27001:2022

Anti-Bribery Management System - ISO 37001:2016

CIR (Crédit d'Impôt Recherche) in France, enabling its France-based clients to benefit from up to a 30% tax credit on eligible R&D expenses.

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