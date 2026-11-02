New Zealand Pavilion to Showcase Premium Wine Producers at ProWine Mumbai 2026; Ross Taylor Named Pavilion Ambassador
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Mumbai, October 27th 2026 –20 New Zealand wineries and producers will be showcasing New Zealand's premium wine offering at ProWine Mumbai 2026, one of India's leading trade exhibitions for the wine and spirits industry. To support the Pavilion's engagement with Indian audiences and industry stakeholders, former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor has been appointed Pavilion Ambassador for the event.
Taking place on 18-19 November at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, the New Zealand Pavilion will provide a platform for participating wineries to connect with importers, distributors, retailers, hospitality professionals and wine enthusiasts from across India. The participation reflects New Zealand's continued commitment to strengthening bilateral trade relations with India by showcasing the quality, innovation and provenance that have made New Zealand wines globally recognized.
India represents an increasingly important market for premium wine producers as consumer awareness, demand for international wines and interest in premium culinary experiences continue to evolve. Through its participation at ProWine Mumbai, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) aims to create meaningful commercial opportunities for New Zealand wineries while introducing Indian audiences to the diversity of New Zealand's wine regions and varietals.
Ross Taylor’s appointment as Pavilion Ambassador builds on his longstanding role in strengthening New Zealand’s ties with India, extending beyond cricket into trade, diplomacy and cultural exchange. He co-led the business delegation accompanying New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on his visit to India in March 2025, and was part of the sports delegation that visited India in March 2026, participating as a panelist at the Sports NZ Centenary event, 100 Years of Unity Through Sport. Additionally, he played an important part in hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to New Zealand in July 2026.
Alongside these engagements, Taylor’s involvement in New Zealand wine ventures brings a personal connection to the industry, making his appointment a natural extension of his role in sharing New Zealand’s story with Indian audiences.
Ross Taylor, Pavilion Ambassador for the New Zealand Pavilion at ProWine Mumbai, said:
"India has always been a special place for me. The warmth, passion and connection I have experienced here through cricket over the years has created a relationship that extends far beyond the game. Through my involvement in New Zealand wine, I have also gained a deeper appreciation for the people, regions and craftsmanship that go into producing wines that are enjoyed around the world."
"I am excited to join NZTE and the New Zealand wineries participating at ProWine Mumbai. This is a fantastic opportunity to introduce Indian audiences to another side of New Zealand, showcase the quality and character of our wines, and help build connections between producers and the vibrant Indian wine community."
Graham Rouse, Trade Commissioner – South Asia, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, said:
"India continues to present exciting opportunities for New Zealand businesses, and the wine sector is no exception. ProWine Mumbai provides an important platform for our wineries to engage directly with trade partners, hospitality leaders and consumers who are increasingly seeking premium and distinctive wine experiences."
"New Zealand wines are recognized globally for their quality, sustainability credentials and unique regional characteristics. Through the Pavilion, we aim to support our producers in building meaningful relationships, exploring new commercial opportunities and increasing awareness of New Zealand's wine offering in India."
"Ross Taylor brings a unique combination of credibility, familiarity and genuine passion for New Zealand wine. His strong connection with Indian audiences makes him an ideal ambassador to help tell the stories of our producers and highlight the innovation and excellence that define New Zealand's wine industry."
The New Zealand Pavilion will feature participating wineries from across the country, offering visitors an opportunity to discover a range of wines that reflect New Zealand's distinctive terroir, winemaking expertise and commitment to quality.
Taking place on 18-19 November at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, the New Zealand Pavilion will provide a platform for participating wineries to connect with importers, distributors, retailers, hospitality professionals and wine enthusiasts from across India. The participation reflects New Zealand's continued commitment to strengthening bilateral trade relations with India by showcasing the quality, innovation and provenance that have made New Zealand wines globally recognized.
India represents an increasingly important market for premium wine producers as consumer awareness, demand for international wines and interest in premium culinary experiences continue to evolve. Through its participation at ProWine Mumbai, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) aims to create meaningful commercial opportunities for New Zealand wineries while introducing Indian audiences to the diversity of New Zealand's wine regions and varietals.
Ross Taylor’s appointment as Pavilion Ambassador builds on his longstanding role in strengthening New Zealand’s ties with India, extending beyond cricket into trade, diplomacy and cultural exchange. He co-led the business delegation accompanying New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on his visit to India in March 2025, and was part of the sports delegation that visited India in March 2026, participating as a panelist at the Sports NZ Centenary event, 100 Years of Unity Through Sport. Additionally, he played an important part in hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to New Zealand in July 2026.
Alongside these engagements, Taylor’s involvement in New Zealand wine ventures brings a personal connection to the industry, making his appointment a natural extension of his role in sharing New Zealand’s story with Indian audiences.
Ross Taylor, Pavilion Ambassador for the New Zealand Pavilion at ProWine Mumbai, said:
"India has always been a special place for me. The warmth, passion and connection I have experienced here through cricket over the years has created a relationship that extends far beyond the game. Through my involvement in New Zealand wine, I have also gained a deeper appreciation for the people, regions and craftsmanship that go into producing wines that are enjoyed around the world."
"I am excited to join NZTE and the New Zealand wineries participating at ProWine Mumbai. This is a fantastic opportunity to introduce Indian audiences to another side of New Zealand, showcase the quality and character of our wines, and help build connections between producers and the vibrant Indian wine community."
Graham Rouse, Trade Commissioner – South Asia, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, said:
"India continues to present exciting opportunities for New Zealand businesses, and the wine sector is no exception. ProWine Mumbai provides an important platform for our wineries to engage directly with trade partners, hospitality leaders and consumers who are increasingly seeking premium and distinctive wine experiences."
"New Zealand wines are recognized globally for their quality, sustainability credentials and unique regional characteristics. Through the Pavilion, we aim to support our producers in building meaningful relationships, exploring new commercial opportunities and increasing awareness of New Zealand's wine offering in India."
"Ross Taylor brings a unique combination of credibility, familiarity and genuine passion for New Zealand wine. His strong connection with Indian audiences makes him an ideal ambassador to help tell the stories of our producers and highlight the innovation and excellence that define New Zealand's wine industry."
The New Zealand Pavilion will feature participating wineries from across the country, offering visitors an opportunity to discover a range of wines that reflect New Zealand's distinctive terroir, winemaking expertise and commitment to quality.
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