Dave Wallace Sets Out Tax Cuts And The Wage Disparity Tariff

Restore America's Mission

The American market is the prize. Ford priced at what that market will bear. A one-sixth cost structure will not give the profit back. Either way, a net tax cut

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dave Wallace, Republican nominee for the U.S. House in Maryland's 2nd Congressional District, today set out the Tax Cuts and Wage Disparity Tariff Act, the economic framework of Restore America's Mission, which he will introduce in the opening days of the new Congress if elected on November 3. The Act pairs a cut in tax rates with a duty on the wage disparity of the factory of origin. The duty covers the entire cost of the good and is fully in place within one year. Wallace said the point is not a tariff that grows forever. As companies onshore manufacturing at United States wages, annual tariff revenue stays static or it falls, welfare costs come down, and, measured dynamically, the package is a net tax cut for Americans.Wallace states“Put Americans First. Henry Ford said prices should be fixed so that as many people as possible can afford to buy. Set the price at what the market will bear. A foreign plant built on one-sixth of our cost will not give that profit away. The duty makes the market demand it.”Wallace said Washington spent decades treating the hollowing-out of American plants as the cost of cheap goods. Households in this district lived with the result: shuttered industrial work, paychecks that no longer carry a family, and a port that moves the world's cargo while too many of its own trades are told to wait. He named the pattern. A wage set to undercut American labor, and a dependence on foreign production for goods this country ought to make.He reached back to Henry Ford, and to an argument he published on January 16, 2025. Ford's principle was that prices should be fixed so that as many people as possible can afford to buy, including the employees who built the car. Wallace stated the premise in one line: set the price of goods at what the market will bear. The United States is the largest consumer market on earth, and every exporter already prices that way. A company built on labor and overhead at one-sixth of the American cost structure will not give away a profit it does not need, first to penetrate this market, then to hold the share. It will not discount unless the market forces the discount.That is what the Wage Disparity Tariff is for. The duty is laid on the gap, across the entire cost, because the selling price is built on that wage and that overhead. It is fully in place within one year. The exporter internalizes the duty or loses the share. Wallace said they will absorb what they must to stay in the market, and no more. The artificial advantage is what gets neutralized. The work that wants the American buyer can pay American wages, here.He tied the duty to the revenue the Constitution names. Article I gives Congress the power to lay and collect taxes, duties, imposts, and excises. Wallace said the founders built the federal government on that revenue, and the income tax came later. The Act turns the country back toward duties, imposts, and tariffs, and uses the result to cut tax rates.“Either way, the tax rate comes down. If the work stays abroad, the duty holds and we cut taxes with it. If the work comes home at American wages, the duty falls, welfare costs fall, and we cut taxes further. Measured dynamically, this is a net tax cut. A tax cut is a massive pay raise.”The tax cut is the other half of the Act. Wallace called for lower income-tax rates across the brackets, with the weight of the relief on middle- and low-income earners, and a simpler code. For businesses, a lower corporate rate, a reason to reshore the work, and permanent expensing of capital investment, so the plant is built here.The driver is Put Americans First. Annual tariff revenue stays static, or it falls, as companies onshore manufacturing at United States wages. A plant that pays American wages is no longer the wage disparity the duty is written to close. The base shrinks because the work came home, not because the law was waived. Wallace is not selling the duty as a revenue machine.Onshoring at those wages does the second thing. It takes families off the welfare complex. A smaller welfare complex is a smaller tax burden. Wallace said that is an income-tax dividend: the equivalent of an affordability savings, and an increase in affordability.Either way, the tax rate is cut. Revenue that holds is revenue for a rate cut. Revenue that falls, because the jobs are here and the welfare bill is smaller, is a deeper rate cut. Measured dynamically, growth and wages make the package a net tax cut. A tax cut is a massive pay raise. The payroll-tax holiday, and the Ferrara Accounts, are set out in a separate release.“Put Americans First. Restore America's mission. Make America strong and healthy again. High-wage work in this country, a smaller welfare complex, and a tax cut that spends like a raise.” Wallace said.The general election is Tuesday, November 3, 2026.THE ACT, IN BRIEF01What the market will bearFord fixed the price so as many people as possible could buy. Exporters already price the American market that way, and a one-sixth cost structure will not give the profit back unless the duty forces it.02The dutyThe wage gap, on the entire cost, fully in place within one year. The work that wants this market pays American wages, here.03OnshoreCompanies manufacture here at United States wages. Annual tariff revenue stays static, or it falls. The duty is not a revenue machine.04WelfareWork at American wages takes families off the welfare complex. A smaller complex is a smaller tax burden.05Tax-rate cutsLower rates for families, with the weight on middle- and low-income earners, and for the businesses that reshore. Measured dynamically, a net tax cut.06The ConstitutionDuties, imposts, and tariffs, the revenue Article I names. The income-tax rate is what comes down.THE TARIFF MODELWhat the market will bear. An illustration, not a revenue score.Ford fixed the price so as many people as possible could buy. A plant built on one-sixth of the American cost will not give that profit away. The duty makes the market demand it. The exporter pays it, or loses the share.Entire cost100%In place1 yearRevenueFlat or downIf the work stays abroadThe duty is collected. Annual tariff revenue holds. That holding revenue is used to cut the income-tax rate.If the work comes homeCompanies onshore at United States wages. The disparity closes, so annual revenue stays static or falls. Welfare costs fall with the jobs.Either way, the tax rate is cut. A duty that holds funds a cut. A duty that falls, beside a smaller welfare bill, funds a deeper cut. Article I names duties, imposts, and excises. That isABOUT DAVE WALLACEDave Wallace is the Republican nominee for the United States House of Representatives in Maryland's 2nd Congressional District. His campaign is to restore America's mission: a strong country, a healthy country, and a Baltimore that works.davewallace · ContributePAID FOR BY WALLACE FOR AMERICA###

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Dave Wallace sets out tax cuts and the Wage Disparity Tariff News Provided By RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSION November 02, 2026, 10:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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