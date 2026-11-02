Goal Line Moving Brings Renovation Move Management To Maple Grove Homeowners

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The Maple Grove-founded mover packs, stores, and returns household belongings so families can renovate without working around furniture, boxes, and dust.

- Tyler Ancheta, Owner, Goal Line MovingMAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goal Line Moving, a locally owned moving company founded in Maple Grove, is helping area homeowners take on winter renovation projects with its Renovation Move Management service. The service clears rooms before contractors arrive, keeps belongings in monitored storage while work is underway, and returns everything to its place once the project is finished.As temperatures drop, many Maple Grove homeowners turn to indoor projects such as new flooring, fresh paint, carpet replacement, and kitchen remodels. Those projects often stall on a simple problem: what to do with everything in the room. Goal Line Moving's Renovation Move Management handles that part of the job from start to finish."Most people don't think about the furniture until the flooring crew is standing in the driveway," said Tyler Ancheta, owner of Goal Line Moving. "We take that off the homeowner's plate. We pack it, track it, store it safely, and bring it back exactly where it belongs, so the renovation can stay on schedule."How the Service WorksGoal Line Moving's crews follow a four-step process:1. Careful packing and removal of furniture and belongings, including disassembly of large pieces2. Detailed inventory and transport to monitored storage or a temporary residence3. Short-term or extended storage for the length of the project, with flexibility for delays or phased work4. Return, reassembly, and placement according to the homeowner's specificationsThe service is built for homeowners doing partial or full renovations, as well as landlords upgrading rentals between tenants, property managers, contractors, and interior designers coordinating projects for clients. Pricing is available hourly, daily, or as a custom package. For businesses, the company also offers Commercial Renovation Moving Services for offices and retail spaces."Maple Grove is where Goal Line Moving started, and a lot of our customers here are repeat customers and neighbors," Ancheta added. "When someone trusts us with their home during a remodel, we treat it like our own house."Local Experience and CredentialsGoal Line Moving has been in business for nine years and has completed more than 3,000 moves across the Twin Cities. Its crews are background-checked, licensed, and insured, and the company operates under USDOT #2926126. Customers can request a virtual walkthrough through LiveSwitch, which lets the team see the scope of the job and provide an accurate estimate without an in-home appointment. Quote requests receive a response within 24 hours.Homeowners planning a winter project can request a free estimate at goallinemoving or by calling the Maple Grove office at (612) 440-3389. The company recommends booking two to three weeks ahead.About Goal Line MovingGoal Line Moving is a locally owned residential and commercial moving company serving Maple Grove, the Twin Cities metro, and communities across Minnesota. Services include local and long-distance moving, commercial moving, packing, moving labor, full-service moves, and renovation move management. The company operates offices in Maple Grove (7032 E Fish Lake Rd, Suite 103, Maple Grove, MN 55311) and Ham Lake (704 152nd Ln NE, Ham Lake, MN 55304). Learn more at goallinemoving.

Tyler Ancheta

Goal Line Moving

612-440-3389

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Goal Line Moving Brings Renovation Move Management to Maple Grove Homeowners News Provided By Rotate Digital November 02, 2026, 10:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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