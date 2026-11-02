Cmasnap® Brings Fast, Data-Driven Pricing Tools To Over 19,000 HIVE MLS Members Across Multiple States

CMAs from your car, the kitchen table, or the curb-anywhere your business takes you.

Data-Driven Confidence: Clean, MLS-integrated pricing intelligence designed to save agents hours of prep work and build absolute trust at the kitchen table.

New Integration Empowers Southeast Agents to Streamline Comparative Market Analyses and Reclaim Their Afternoons

- Paula Nash, COO Hive MLSAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CMAsnaptoday announced an official integration agreement with HIVE MLS, bringing fast, data-driven pricing tools to HIVE's network of over 19,000 members. The agreement addresses a common frustration for agents across large regional cooperatives: spending hours buried in administrative busywork instead of advising clients. The expansion builds on CMAsnap's established track record among top-producing agents in high-growth regional markets-including Doorify MLS in North Carolina.“As real estate markets shift, busy agents don't need complicated software that eats up their afternoon or tries to replace their local expertise with a black-box estimate,” said Tom Cunningham, CEO of CMAsnap.“They need practical tools that strip away the grunt work-gathering comps, organizing tax records, and calculating adjustments-so they can focus on what they do best: guiding their clients and winning listings. Partnering with a powerhouse multi-state organization like HIVE MLS allows us to put these tools directly into the hands of professionals who want to reclaim their time.”Through seamless MLS dashboard integration, HIVE MLS subscribers gain single-sign-on access to CMAsnap. The platform automatically pulls verified listing data, lays out clear comparables, and helps agents deliver polished, client-ready reports in minutes rather than hours. To see how agents are using these insights in the field, explore these real-world agent success stories and video feedback.Why MLS Executives Are Choosing CMAsnap:--- All Your Data, Right Where You Need It: Stop juggling ten different tabs. CMAsnap pulls MLS comps, tax records, and adjustments into one clean view so you can focus on reading the data, not hunting for it.--- Keep Agents at the Center: Backs up your local market gut and expertise rather than relying on algorithmic guesswork.--- Deliver Defensible Pricing: Walk into a listing presentation with data you can stand behind, helping you explain pricing clearly to buyers and sellers.--- Work From Anywhere: Built for the kitchen table, the car, or the curb-so you're never tethered to a desktop to get a reliable answer.“In today's market, helping agents deliver fast, confident answers to their clients is essential,” said Daniel Jones, CEO HIVE MLS.Paula Nash, COO Hive MLS added“Partnering with CMAsnap gives our 19,000+ members a reliable edge to price properties accurately, cut out administrative fatigue, and win listings.”About CMAsnapCMAsnapprovides MLS-integrated pricing and comparative market analysis (CMA) solutions built to simplify property valuations. Designed to save time, cut out busywork, and respect agent expertise, the platform equips real estate professionals with fast, reliable tools that build trust with clients. Learn more at cmasnapAbout HIVE MLSHIVE MLS (formerly North Carolina Regional MLS) is a regional wholesale cooperative representing over 19,000 real estate brokers and appraisers across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, and Alabama. Dedicated to data integrity and member-driven innovation, HIVE MLS provides subscribers with high-performance tools while preserving local association autonomy.

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CMAsnap

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CMAsnap® Brings Fast, Data-Driven Pricing Tools to Over 19,000 HIVE MLS Members Across Multiple States News Provided By CMAsnap November 02, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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