Baking Association Of Canada Partners With CFIB To Give Canadian Members Expanded Business Support

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Canadian Federation of Independent Business

New agreement gives every Canadian BAC member access to CFIB's advisory services, savings programs, and advocacy network at no additional cost.

- Martin Barnett, Executive Director, Baking Association of CanadaTORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Baking Association of Canada (BAC) today announced a partnership with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) that gives every BAC member access to CFIB's business advisors, savings programs and government advocacy at no additional cost. The program is available exclusively to BAC members based in Canada; international BAC members are not eligible.Many of Canada's bakeries are small, independently owned operations where owners juggle production, staffing and compliance with limited time and resources. The partnership gives BAC members expert help with HR, employment standards, regulation and other day-to-day challenges. It also adds their voice to a network of more than 103,000 independent businesses advocating to governments across the country.We're excited to welcome the Baking Association of Canada to CFIB and give its members an even stronger voice with governments, along with practical advice and savings that make a real difference to their bottom line. Running a bakery often comes with early mornings, tight margins, and a lot of paperwork. CFIB is keen to help. Dan Kelly, President and CEO, Canadian Federation of Independent BusinessWhat the partnership offersCanadian BAC members who are not already CFIB members will receive a CFIB membership with full access to CFIB's online Member Portal. Canadian BAC members who already belong to CFIB keep all of their current benefits, including support from their local CFIB representative, and are upgraded to CFIB's Group+ level, which adds Business, Collections and Personal Legal Services.Benefits available to Canadian BAC members include:. Unlimited access to CFIB's bilingual Business Advisors for help with HR, compliance, regulation, employment standards and labour law. The Member Portal's "Concierge" tool, which builds a customized set of workplace policies from more than 50 templates. Webinars led by CFIB staff and outside experts. Savings programs on payment processing, banking, payroll, and other services, with potential savings of $5,000 or more a year for eligible businesses. More than 100 discount codes for business owners and their employees. Online training for owners and staff through e-learning provider Vubiz. Advocacy and representation with municipal, provincial and federal governments.How members access their benefitsEligible Canadian BAC members will receive a welcome email with their CFIB membership number and instructions for activating their benefits. Members with questions about eligibility can contact BAC at....About the Baking Association of CanadaThe Baking Association of Canada (BAC) is the national association representing Canada's baking industry, bringing together bakeries of every size and the allied partners who supply them.About the Canadian Federation of Independent BusinessThe Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses, with more than 103,000 members across every sector and region of the country.

Patricia Ryan

Baking Association of Canada

+1 416-999-2043

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Baking Association of Canada Partners with CFIB to Give Canadian Members Expanded Business Support News Provided By Baking Association of Canada November 02, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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