Luna Grill Announces Stephanie Atencio As Chief People Officer

Stephanie Atencio, chief people officer at Luna Grill

Atencio Brings More Than 25 Years of Experience in People and Talent Leadership

- Rich Pinnella, CEO of Luna GrillCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Luna Grill, the fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant group with 65 locations across California, Texas and Arizona, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Atencio as chief people officer. Atencio will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Rich Pinnella.Atencio brings more than 25 years of experience leading people organizations across the restaurant, retail and global business sectors, including BJ's Restaurants & Brewhouse, Gap Inc.'s Old Navy and Target.At BJ's, Atencio advanced from human resources director to vice president of human resources and talent development and acquisition, supporting more than 220 restaurants and 23,000 team members while leading talent and leadership development strategies. Previously, she led global learning and development for Gap Inc.'s Old Navy across North America, China and Japan. She also spent 16 years at Target, building a progressive career in human resources and operations, including leading regions with more than $1.2 billion in annual sales.“I've been a fan of Luna Grill for years, so joining a brand I truly love is incredibly exciting,” said Atencio.“The care this team puts into every guest experience starts with how we support our people. I'm eager to support our team members' growth and help strengthen the culture that makes Luna Grill so special.”“Our people are the reason guests keep coming back to Luna Grill. Protecting and strengthening our world-class culture is essential as we grow,” said Rich Pinnella, CEO of Luna Grill.“I'm thrilled to welcome Stephanie to the team. She has built scalable people organizations at every stage, from founder-led brands to companies with hundreds of restaurants. She is exactly the leader we need to develop our teams, attract great talent and keep our culture strong, so we can continue our growth and sales success.”Atencio succeeds Vickie Motte, who has retired after four years with Luna Grill.“Vickie has been a tremendous partner and champion for our team members, and we're grateful for everything she's given Luna Grill over the past four years,” said Pinnella.“We wish her the very best in retirement.”For more information about Luna Grill, visit lunagrill or follow @lunagrill on social media.About Luna GrillFounded in 2004 in San Diego, Luna Grill is a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant brand created by husband-and-wife team Sean and Maria Pourteymour. Inspiring good food and lifestyle choices while providing wholesome, satisfying meals made with care and integrity, Luna Grill has grown to 65 locations across Southern California, the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Arizona. Combining the warmth of traditional hospitality with a commitment to clean, high-quality ingredients, Luna Grill offers a contemporary take on classic Mediterranean cuisine. The menu features a range of flame-grilled kabobs, signature wraps, bowls and salads crafted from antibiotic- and hormone-free proteins, fresh produce and time-honored family recipes made from scratch daily. With a focus on sustainability, ethical sourcing and community engagement, Luna Grill continues to innovate while staying true to its mission: to inspire good food & lifestyle choices. For more information, visit lunagrill.

Katelyn Dyer

Evolve PR & Marketing

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Luna Grill Announces Stephanie Atencio as Chief People Officer News Provided By Evolve PR & Marketing November 02, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.