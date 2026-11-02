O3 Solutions Successfully Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- O3 Solutions, a project execution optimization platform for capital projects, today announced its successful completion of its ISO/IEC 27001 certification as of October 8, 2026, and includes the following scope:The information security and privacy management systems supporting the O3 application suite. O3 also earned ISO/IEC 27701:2025 certification for privacy information management, issued by A-LIGN on the same date. The independent audit found zero nonconformities, and both certificates are valid through October 8, 2029. Customers and prospective customers can request the certificates at .The ISO/IEC 27001 certification was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN is an ISO/IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) to perform ISMS certifications.“With AI raising the stakes, along with geopolitical uncertainty and cross-border data concerns, safeguarding the data behind capital projects has never mattered more, and customers deserve independent proof of how it's protected,” said David Hawthorne, Deputy CISO at O3 Solutions.“Earning ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27701:2025 certification on our first ISO audit, with zero non-conformities, reflects a CEO mandate that security and privacy are built into everything we do. We continue to give our customers independent evidence that streamlines their vendor and third-party cyber risk assessments of O3.”ISO/IEC 27001 is an information security management system standard published in October 2022 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).“Congratulations to O3 Solutions for earning ISO/IEC 27001 certification, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like O3 Solutions, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."This certification demonstrates O3 Solutions' continued commitment to information security at every level and assures their clients that the security of their data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of our organization.About O3 SolutionsO3 Solutions provides project execution optimization platform purpose-built for capital projects. Grounded in the best practices of Advanced Work Packaging (AWP), Agile and Lean, O3 helps owners, EPCs and contractors plan and execute work from early phase planning through construction, systems completion and startup, on more than 600 projects across the globe. For more information about O3 Solutions, visit:ABOUT A-LIGNA-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.

Gabby Palumbo, Sr. Director of Marketing

O3 Solutions

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O3 Solutions Successfully Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification News Provided By CadenceSEO November 02, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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