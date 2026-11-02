Shush Inc. Partners With Xconnect To Expand Number Intelligence And Silent Authentication Coverage

The partnership pairs Shush's Sherlock silent authentication platform with XConnect's global numbering intelligence and mobile identity services.

- Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO, Shush Inc.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shush Inc., the U.S.-based innovator in carrier-grade network authentication and fraud prevention, today announced a strategic partnership with XConnect, a Somos company, and one of the world's leading providers of telephone number intelligence, mobile identity, and fraud prevention services. Under the agreement, Shush's Sherlock platform will be integrated into XConnect's numbering intelligence and identity stack, augmenting XConnect's global base of mobile network operators, delivered through GSMA Open Gateway-compliant APIs.

Fraud does not respect borders, and neither does trusted identity data; XConnect's decades of experience consolidating and delivering carrier-grade numbering intelligence, paired with its 2025 acquisition of Sekura, has made it one of the most connected sources of real-time mobile subscriber signals in the industry. For Shush, this partnership pairs Sherlock's network-native authentication with the unique insight XConnect already delivers to hundreds of operators and enterprises worldwide, shortening the path to carrier-grade identity verification for markets that would otherwise take years to reach independently.

Founded in London in 2005, XConnect has evolved from Interconnection and Number Registry services into a global provider of Number Information and mobile identity solutions. Now a wholly owned subsidiary of Somos Inc., XConnect has grown to a team of over fifty numbering, routing, and API experts working across offices in the UK, USA, EMEA, and Asia, with a customer base spanning more than 70 countries. In early 2026, XConnect was awarded both Platinum and Gold at the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation.

Through the Shush and XConnect partnership, XConnect will connect to Sherlock's MNOs and MVNOs and suite of GSMA Open Gateway and CAMARA-compliant authentication APIs on top of XConnect's own numbering and mobile identity insight, giving its global customer base a unified view that combines number intelligence with live, silent, network-based authentication. As operators and MVNOs worldwide continue adopting the GSMA Open Gateway framework, the combination of XConnect's trusted data and Sherlock's carrier-grade authentication is designed to give enterprises a faster, more complete way to verify identity without relying on OTPs, passwords, or friction-heavy verification flows.

Executive Perspectives

“In the fight against the fraudsters, it's vital we can answer this question: can this number be trusted? The Shush Sherlock platform delivers us access to even more networks, with an industry standard way to answer that question when it matters most. This partnership strengthens the core of what XConnect has always stood for: restoring trust – something that has never been more important across our communications and digital interactions.”

- Eli Katz, Founder & CEO, XConnect

“XConnect's numbering intelligence is some of the most trusted data in the industry, and its reach into carriers and enterprises worldwide is exactly the kind of partners Shush was built for. This partnership puts carrier-grade silent authentication in front of the customers who need it most, and it moves us another step closer to making it the global default.”

- Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Shush Inc.

About XConnect

XConnect, a wholly owned subsidiary of Somos Inc., is a global specialist in Network APIs, mobile identity and trusted Number Information. Combining direct network intelligence with hundreds of global data sources, XConnect helps communications providers and enterprises verify identity, prevent fraud, improve routing and build more trusted digital experiences. Its expertise spans Network APIs, Number Information, voice and messaging intelligence, and next-generation communications including VoLTE and RCS, all delivered through a secure, scalable global platform.

To learn more about XConnect, visit:

About Shush Inc.

Shush Inc. is a U.S.-based innovator in carrier-grade identity and fraud prevention. Through its Sherlock platform, Shush enables mobile network operators to deliver secure network authentication, fraud-prevention APIs, and revenue-generating digital services. Its solutions help carriers transform existing network capabilities into trusted enterprise services.

Learn more at

Daryl Carlough

Shush Inc.

+1 617-320-4863

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Shush Inc. Partners with XConnect to Expand Number Intelligence and Silent Authentication Coverage News Provided By Shush Inc. November 02, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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