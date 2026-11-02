Exedy Drones Opens Founders Series Reservations For AYRE CX Ag Spray Drone

The AYRE CX agricultural spray and spread drone from Exedy Drones. The first 500 aircraft make up the Founders Series, with reservations open through authorized Exedy dealers.

The first 500 AYRE CX aircraft carry double the standard warranty term (battery and charger excluded) and a spare parts kit.

- Scott Binder, Vice President, Exedy DronesVAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Exedy Drones today announced the AYRE CX Founders Series reservation program, with reservations now open through its authorized U.S. dealers. Its new website, exedydrones, is now live. The first 500 aircraft make up the Founders Series, and farmers, custom applicators and spray operators can claim a production position now with a $1,000 reservation placed through an authorized Exedy dealer.The AYRE CX applies both liquid and granular product from one airframe. It is engineered, manufactured and supported in the United States, and it is FAA 44807, Remote ID and FCC aligned. Each AYRE CX is signed by an authorized Exedy technician, reflecting Exedy's commitment to building every drone to the highest quality standards.Scott Binder, vice president of Exedy Drones, said, "We're excited to bring Exedy Drones to the American market and begin accepting Founders Series reservations. The road here has been difficult, rewarding and humbling, and we're grateful to the farmers and partners who helped us along the way. Our commitment doesn't stop at launch: we will always push our hardware, software and technology forward."How the Founders Series worksFounders benefits: double the standard warranty term (battery and charger excluded) and a spare parts kit included. Reservation date sets place in line.$1,000 reservation: $750 stays refundable right up until conversion.Conversion: once Gates 2 and 3 (field and spray validation) are complete, conversion to a $5,000 non-refundable deposit is targeted for the Spray Drone End User Conference in January 2027. The $1,000 rolls into it.Serial and registration: a serial number is assigned at conversion and Exedy starts FAA N-number registration.Early Part 137 path: operators without a Part 137 certificate can ask their dealer about getting started early through Exedy's compliance partner.Limits: up to 20 reservations per end user, including affiliates. Transfers go through the dealer with Exedy's consent, for no more than what was paid.Exedy ties the program to five public gates on its Build Log at exedydrones/build-log/: prototype flight (targeted for early November), field validation in Panama and spray system validation (targeted for year-end), production build and delivery. First deliveries are targeting Spring 2027, subject to engineering, FAA, dealer and production readiness. If a gate moves, reservation positions roll forward.How to reserveAYRE CX drones are sold only through authorized Exedy dealers, and many sell nationwide. At exedydrones/reservations/, buyers can describe their operation and pick the dealer they want to work with, or ask to be matched. The dealer follows up with pricing and full terms.About Exedy DronesExedy Drones engineers, manufactures and supports the AYRE CX agricultural spray and spread drone in the United States. Based in Van Buren Township, Michigan, it sells only through authorized dealers, ships parts from Michigan and provides support entirely stateside. Learn more at exedydrones.Exedy Drones is backed by Exedy Globalparts Corporation, part of the global EXEDY group, with over 70 years of engineering excellence behind it.

Scott Binder

Exedy Drones

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Exedy Drones Opens Founders Series Reservations for AYRE CX Ag Spray Drone News Provided By RubLine Marketing Corp November 02, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.