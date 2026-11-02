UP CM Yogi Holds Janata Darshan In Gorakhpur, Orders Action Over False IGRS Reports

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, held a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur on Monday, where he listened to people's grievances and assured them that their concerns would be addressed and appropriate solutions provided.

The public grievance hearing was organised for the second consecutive day outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan within the Gorakhnath Temple complex. During the programme, the Chief Minister heard the complaints of around 200 people and instructed the officials concerned to take prompt action to ensure their resolution.

When several complainants raised concerns about incorrect reports being uploaded on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal, CM Yogi expressed displeasure and directed officials to take strict action against those found submitting misleading or false reports on the platform.

"Every complainant's grievance must be handled with sensitivity and resolved within a stipulated timeframe, while ensuring complete transparency," the Chief Minister said.

While interacting with people and listening to their concerns, CM Yogi assured them that he would personally ensure that their problems were addressed, adding that no one needed to feel anxious about their grievances.

After receiving applications from the complainants, he handed them over to the officials concerned and instructed them to ensure that every issue was resolved without unnecessary delay. He also emphasised that the quality of the action taken must be maintained and that the solution provided should satisfy the complainant.

Taking note of complaints related to forcible land encroachment, the Chief Minister directed officials to initiate stringent legal action against those involved. He aslo also instructed them to conduct thorough investigations into cases where complainants had allegedly been subjected to prolonged harassment and ensure that accountability was fixed wherever required.

Several people also approached the Chief Minister seeking financial assistance for medical treatment during the Janata Darshan. Assuring them of the government's support, CM Yogi said that a lack of financial resources would not be allowed to become an obstacle to anyone's treatment.

He directed the officials to speed up the process of obtaining medical estimates from hospitals and forward the necessary proposals to the state government without delay. He assured the applicants that sufficient financial assistance would be provided through the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund to facilitate their treatment.

Among those who approached the Chief Minister was a woman with a disability, who explained the financial difficulties faced by her family. She also sought assistance in securing employment for her brother, who has completed his Class 12 education.

Taking note of her request, CM Yogi directed the officials concerned to examine the matter and provide appropriate assistance to the family.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's affection towards cattle was also evident during his visit to the Gorakhnath Temple gaushala on Monday morning.

During his Gau Seva, several cattle gathered around him, eagerly seeking his attention and affection. As he gently guided them towards another side to prevent any possible injury, he was heard telling them, "Come on, move over there, otherwise you might get hurt."

Following his affectionate instructions, the cattle moved towards the other side of the gaushala, where the Chief Minister fed them rotis and jaggery.

During his stay at the Gorakhnath Temple, CM Yogi also followed his regular morning routine on Monday. He began the day by offering prayers to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath, revered as an incarnation of Lord Shiva, at the temple. He subsequently paid his respects at the samadhi of his spiritual mentor, Mahant Avaidyanath, and sought his blessings.