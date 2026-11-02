Shanaya Kapoor On Having A Working Birthday: A Nice Way To Begin Another Year

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Shanaya Kapoor will be having a working birthday this year. She will be spending her special day promoting her upcoming series 'Student of the Year: After Dark', along with juggling her other work commitments.

Talking about working on her birthday, Shanaya said that although she would love to spend some time with her family, she feels working is a nice way of entering a new year.

Speaking about this, Shanaya shared,“I think there is something really special about being busy doing what you love, especially on your birthday. Of course, I would love to spend some time with my family and friends, but I am genuinely excited about everything happening professionally right now. It feels like a nice way to begin another year.”

Actress Kareena Kapoor cheered Shanaya for her upcoming show, 'Student of the Year: After Dark', as she penned a lovely wish for her on her birthday.

Bebo wrote on her Insta Stories, "Happy birthday to the lovely Shanaya. Good luck for your new show... Looks too good. (sic)".

Sonam Kapoor added, "Happy happy birthday, darling... wishing you the best year ahead! So excited for all that's coming your way, especially Student of the Year: After Dark! Love ya!"

Talking about 'Student of the Year: After Dark', the show has been directed by Reema Maya and produced by Karan Johar.

Marking her OTT debut, the project will show Shanaya in a double role. It is set to premiere exclusively on JioHotstar on 13th November.

Over and above this, Shanaya's promising lineup also includes 'Zombie Reddy 2 – NXT LVL', which marks her Pan India debut. Directed by Suparn S. Varma and created by Prasanth Varma, the drama will also feature Teja Sajja and Upendra in pivotal roles, along with others.