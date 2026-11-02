Viral Video Shows Thief Getting Stuck In House Gate While Stealing Refrigerator In Nepal (WATCH)

An attempt to rob a refrigerator in Biratnagar of Nepal turned out to be an unexpected one as one of the alleged robbers got stuck in the entrance gate of a house while trying to flee with the stolen appliance. That odd incident from Pipal Chowk made a seemingly swift robbery into a dramatic spectacle.

According to the information available, the suspect was trying to get the refrigerator out of the property when he got stuck in the entrance gate. His escape plan came to a halt, leaving him stuck as the situation unfolded.

The incident reportedly attracted attention after the man became wedged in the narrow entrance while attempting to move the refrigerator out of the house. He was eventually rescued safely. What was intended to be a quick theft turned into an unusual episode, with the entire incident reportedly captured on camera.

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Unusual Theft Attempt Draws Attention Online

The incident has drawn attention because of the unexpected way the alleged theft unfolded. Instead of making a getaway with the appliance, one of the suspects found himself trapped at the property's entrance.

It is a reminder of how a botched burglary to steal a household appliance became an embarrassing rescue mission suspects, the date of the incident and whether the police have taken action have not been independently confirmed.