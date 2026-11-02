One Paper, Infinite Markets: MEXC Marks 18 Years Of The Bitcoin Whitepaper By Looking Beyond Bitcoin

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, launched its Bitcoin Whitepaper Day 2026 campaign under the theme“One Paper. Infinite Markets.” to mark the 18th anniversary of the Bitcoin whitepaper. Since its publication in 2008, the Bitcoin whitepaper has had an impact far beyond Bitcoin itself, reflecting broader shifts in how value moves, when markets operate, who can participate, and how assets are issued, held, and traded. As crypto and traditional finance converge, MEXC aims to spark community dialogue and explore new opportunities across evolving financial markets.

The Bitcoin whitepaper was published eighteen years ago on October 31, 2008, and was just nine pages long. Today, the financial landscape continues to evolve as crypto and traditional finance become increasingly interconnected. Crypto assets are entering ETFs and institutional portfolios, while traditional assets such as stocks, gold and commodities, as well as pre-IPO investment opportunities, are also becoming available on crypto platforms and in on-chain markets.

The paper ended on page nine. The markets did not.“Page 10” represents everything that has unfolded since, and the next chapter in the ongoing evolution of global financial markets.

MEXC is actively participating in this transformation, guided by its vision of“0 Fees, Infinite Opportunities.” By continuously improving its products and services, MEXC aims to lower barriers to market participation and reduce friction in traditional asset trading. Through its one-stop trading platform, MEXC brings crypto assets and traditional financial assets together, enabling users to access cryptocurrencies, stocks, tokenized stocks, gold and commodities through one account. Its stock ecosystem spans the full market lifecycle, from Pre-IPO to IPO and Post-IPO, with products including Pre-IPO Futures, Pre-IPO Launchpad, IPO Launchpad, IPO Express, RealStocks, tokenized stocks and Stock Futures. Selected products also offer extended or around-the-clock market access and support both long and short positions, giving users greater flexibility in responding to market movements. As of September 2026, MEXC offered access to more than 10,000 TradFi assets. Over the same period, MEXC's 0-fee trading offering helped users save $110 million in trading fees.

“The whitepaper ran to just nine pages, but its impact continues to unfold far beyond them,” said Vugar Usi Zade, CEO of MEXC.“Eighteen years later, the evolution of crypto and traditional finance is opening up new ways for people to participate in global markets. At MEXC, we believe opportunities should not be limited by geography, time or access to assets. As markets continue to evolve, we want to help users navigate this changing landscape and shape what comes next.”

The campaign also featured The Paper That Never Ended, a hero film shared across MEXC's social media channels, alongside an interactive game that gave participants the chance to win rewards.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the volatility of financial markets, including digital assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial products, investors should carefully assess market conditions, underlying asset fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any investment or trading decisions.

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