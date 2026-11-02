'Jawan' Maker Atlee Says 'The Time Spent With You Has Taught Me So Much' As SRK Turns 61

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Renowned filmmaker Atlee admitted in a heartfelt birthday post for Shah Rukh Khan that the time he got to spend with SRK ended up teaching him so much about life, people, and staying grounded.

Taking to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle on Monday, Atlee also expressed his excitement for Shah Rukh's next, 'King'.

The director shared on social media, "Happy, happy, happy Birthday King Khan, SRK sir! The song 'Tu Mil Jaaye' is lovely. Can't wait to see you on a big screen sir, looking forward for 'KING'. (sic)".

Calling King Khan his biggest inspiration, Atlee added, "Thank you for being my mentor, my guide, my well-wisher and my biggest inspiration in this incredible journey. The time spent with you has taught me so much - not just about cinema but about life, people and staying truly humble. Grateful, always."

The first professional association between Atlee and Shah Rukh, 'Jaawan' turned out to be a tremendous success. In fact, King Khan was honored with his first National Award for the movie.

Congratulating the star on the win, Atlee had shared on social media, "Shah Rukh sir being near you itself is a great blessing, sir. As a fanboy, working with you and making a film and presenting it in a mass mode of SRK, sir, is a pure, pure blessing from God, and finally, God is so kind to give us back the greatest moment in our life. Can't ask for more, sir. This is more than enough for me; I'm the best fanboy of yours, sir. Love you. Love you. Love you. Lots of love sir."

Talking about 'King', the Siddharth Anand's directorial has been jointly backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, along with Marflix Pictures.

Apart from Shah Rukh, the exciting cast of the drama also includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi.