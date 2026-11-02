MP CM Announces Rs 1 Cr Aid, SI Job For Wife Of Cop Crushed By Liquor-Laden Truck

MENAFN - IANS) Dewas, Nov 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, on Monday announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore and a compassionate appointment to the post of Sub-Inspector for the wife of police officer Dilip Puri, who was killed after a truck allegedly carrying illicit liquor ran over him in Dewas district.

The Chief Minister also directed a fair investigation and strict action against those responsible for the incident.

The Chief Minster shared that Special Director General of Police, Upendra Jain, has been rushed to the spot to supervise the investigation.

Expressing grief over the death of the Khategaon police station in-charge, Yadav said in a post on X, "The news of the demise of Police Station In-charge Shri Dileep Puri ji, while discharging his duty in an unfortunate incident in Khategaon of Dewas district, is extremely sad and painful. I pay my humble tributes to him."

Senior BJP leader and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tributes to the deceased officer, describing his death as a supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

"Shri Dileep Puri ji, Station House Officer of Khategaon in Dewas district, made the supreme sacrifice on the altar of duty while discharging his responsibilities with complete dedication, courage and devotion. The news of his untimely demise is extremely sad and painful," former CM Chouhan said in his condolence message.

Meanwhile, Puri was accorded a tearful farewell in Dewas and his mortal remains were sent to his ancestral village in Dhar district after the post-mortem examination.

The tragic incident occurred late on Sunday night when Puri, along with a police team, was attempting to intercept a truck suspected of transporting illicit liquor on the Harda-Nemawar highway.

According to information, the police had received Intelligence inputs about a truck allegedly carrying illicit liquor from Harda going towards Gujarat via Indore.

Following the information, Dewas Superintendent of Police, Aditya Mishra, formed more than five teams, including personnel from Khategaon, Kannod and Satwas police stations, to intercept the vehicle.

Dewas SP Mishra said several teams had been deployed to verify the information and stop the suspected vehicle.

"A very shocking and unfortunate incident took place yesterday in the Khategaon police station area of Dewas district. The Station House Officer here and SHOs of several nearby police station areas had received information about illegal smuggling or illegal transportation of alcohol. To verify the information, around five teams were formed," Mishra told IANS.

During the operation, the truck allegedly ran over Puri while he was trying to stop it, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have seized the truck and arrested its driver.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the liquor, its intended destination and the possible involvement of other members of the alleged smuggling network.

Puri, a 2007-batch Sub-Inspector, was serving as the Khategaon police station in-charge.