Delhi: Harsh Malhotra Launches 'Safe Walk To School Zone' Road Safety Pilot Project

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Delhi BJP President, Harsh Malhotra, on Monday launched the 'Safe Walk to School Zone', a road safety pilot project aimed at ensuring the safety of schoolchildren in East Delhi, at Somerville School in Vasundhara Enclave. BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely was also present at the programme.

Speaking to reporters, Malhotra said road safety was a major concern not only for the Ministry of Road Transport but also for society at large.

"Road safety is a major concern. It is not just a concern of the Ministry of Road Transport; it is a concern of society at large. Through a CSR initiative, we have taken special measures for road safety, particularly children's safety, outside 28 schools in East Delhi," he said.

He said the measures included the construction of prominent zebra crossings, speed breakers to prevent accidents, railings for children, designated areas for school buses to stop and signboards indicating 'School Ahead', speed limits and upcoming zebra crossings.

"We will begin work on this initiative outside 28 schools in East Delhi. The work will start as soon as the GRAP restrictions are lifted. This is our pilot project, and we are confident it will be successful. After this, we will try to implement it outside all 270 schools in East Delhi," Malhotra said.

School safety remains a significant concern in India, where more than 24 crore students study across nearly 14.67 lakh schools, making the protection of children a major national responsibility.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu had earlier, in July, called for a comprehensive and future-ready approach to school safety and resilience while addressing the National Summit on Safe Schools Leadership 2026 at PHD House.

Sandhu, who had earlier spearheaded the declaration of July as 'Child Safety Month', said education was about creating an environment where young minds could learn, grow and realise their potential, which was impossible without a fundamental sense of security.

He said the concept of school safety had evolved significantly over the years. While physical infrastructure, fire preparedness and emergency response remained critical, safety today also encompassed cyber security, mental well-being, transportation safety and the ability to respond effectively to unforeseen situations.

The Lieutenant-Governor further had said that as India moved towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, educational institutions would play a central role in shaping future citizens.

"Schools, therefore, must become centres not only of academic excellence but also of responsibility and preparedness. Delhi, as the national Capital, carries a special responsibility to lead by example in creating safe, inclusive and resilient learning environments," he had added.