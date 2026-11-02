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Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities


Date: 2026-11-02 05:31:01

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2 November 2026

Notification no. 90/2026

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact: Stefan Kailay Wind, Nordic Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

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  • Magnus Agustsson - transferred to account

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111901754


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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