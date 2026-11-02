Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme To Hedge The Company's Share-Based Incentive Programmes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 2 October 2026, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”), as announced in company announcement no. 26.23 on 2 October 2026. Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 2 October 2026 and will end no later than 19 August 2027, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 33 million. The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period 26 October 2026 to 30 October 2026:

No. of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total previous announcement 329.783 10.15 3,347,712.00 26 October 2026 6,000 10.58 63,480.00 27 October 2026 6,000 10.58 63,460.20 28 October 2026 6,000 10.54 63,240.00 29 October 2026 6,000 10.60 63,600.00 30 October 2026 6,000 10.56 63,360.00 Total this period 30,000 10.57 317,140.20 Accumulated under the programme 359.783 10.19 3,664,852.20

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 4,629,918 own shares corresponding to 3.1 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting

Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303

Attachments



BO_2634_SBB PUBLIC_SBB_Bang & Olufsen