5 Investment Opportunities Putting Congo Energy & Investment Forum (CEIF) 2027 On The Map For Central Africa

The Republic of Congo's expanding oil and gas developments are creating new opportunities for investment, engineering contracts and commercial partnerships across the energy value chain. With offshore discoveries, mature-field redevelopment and three million tons per year of LNG capacity, the country is entering a new phase of energy development that requires capital, technology and international partnerships.

The Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2027, taking place June 1-3 in Brazzaville, will serve as the official platform connecting Central African energy decision-makers, operators, investors and service companies. Organized by Energy Capital&Power in collaboration with the Ministry of Hydrocarbons, the forum will bring together public- and private-sector stakeholders to advance investment discussions, facilitate partnerships and connect companies with emerging opportunities across the region.

Connect With Central Africa's Energy Decision-Makers

CEIF 2027 will provide a platform to engage directly with Congolese authorities, regulators, national energy companies and policymakers shaping the region's energy investment landscape. Taking place in partnership with the Ministry of Hydrocarbons, the event offers a bridge between the country's policymakers and public- and private-sector companies. Conversations with decision-makers can help investors understand national development priorities, gain insight into the regulatory environment and identify opportunities for market entry or expansion.

Capitalize on Congo's Upstream Investment and Production Ambitions

As Congo targets production growth toward 500,000 barrels per day, operators are pursuing new exploration and mature-field redevelopment to increase output. TotalEnergies' 2026 Moho G discovery could unlock an estimated 100 million barrels of recoverable resources alongside the existing Moho F development, illustrating the potential to connect new discoveries to established offshore infrastructure. Meanwhile, Perenco and Trident Energy are pursuing development and redevelopment opportunities across mature assets, including well reactivation and infrastructure upgrades.

These activities could create opportunities for drilling contractors, engineering firms and production technology providers. CEIF 2027 offers a platform to explore project requirements and investment opportunities across Congo's upstream sector.

Unlock Opportunities Across LNG, Gas and Power Infrastructure

With LNG exports established and liquefaction capacity reaching three million tons per year in 2026, Congo is looking towards its next phase of gas development. This will depend on sustaining feedgas supplies, connecting additional resources and expanding infrastructure.

Beyond LNG, Congo's plans to expand electricity generation and improve transmission and distribution infrastructure present opportunities for power developers, equipment suppliers and investors. These priorities create potential opportunities for upstream operators, engineering companies, technology providers and investors interested in gas processing, power generation and distribution. CEIF provides a platform to advance these priorities.

Showcase Solutions and Build Commercial Partnerships at the Exhibition

The CEIF 2027 exhibition will provide a platform for companies to showcase their technologies, equipment and services directly to energy operators, policymakers, investors and potential clients across Central Africa.

Exhibitors will have opportunities to demonstrate solutions, engage with local service providers and identify potential partnerships across drilling, engineering, infrastructure and energy technology. For companies seeking to enter or expand in the region, the exhibition offers a direct route to building commercial relationships, exploring procurement opportunities and positioning their services for upcoming projects.

Access New Projects and Financing Opportunities

Turning project opportunities into investments requires clarity on development priorities, infrastructure requirements and financing structures. CEIF's discussions will give participants an opportunity to assess the projects shaping Congo's energy sector and engage with potential commercial and institutional counterparts.

Investors, lenders and project developers can use these exchanges to identify areas where financing, technical expertise or new investment structures may help advance projects across oil and gas, power generation and downstream industries.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power in collaboration with the Ministry of Hydrocarbons, CEIF 2027 will enable candid dialogue, facilitating new investments and deals in the country's energy sector. For more information, visit

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.