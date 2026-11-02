CAFC Reverses Insulet's Trade Secret Case Against Eoflow

EOFlow

EOFlow focuses on regrowth and global expansion following more than three years of litigation

SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EOFlow Co., Ltd. (“EOFlow” or the“Company”), a developer of disposable wearable insulin delivery technology, today announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued its mandate on October 29, 2026, following its decision reversing the district court's judgment on Insulet Corporation's trade secret claim against EOFlow, its U.S. subsidiary and EOFlow founder and CEO Jesse J. Kim.The mandate follows the Federal Circuit's October 19, 2026 denial of Insulet's requests for panel rehearing and rehearing en banc, and its October 22 denial of Insulet's request to stay issuance of the mandate. The court ordered the mandate to issue immediately.In its May 28, 2026 decision, the Federal Circuit reversed the district court's judgment on Insulet's trade secret claim, concluding that the statute of limitations had expired before Insulet filed its lawsuit in August 2023. The court also awarded appeal costs to EOFlow.The appeal is Insulet Corp. v. EOFlow, Co. Ltd., et al., Federal Circuit Case No. 2025-1807, arising from proceedings in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Case No. 1:23-cv-11780-FDS, before Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV. EOFlow is represented by Cooley LLP.“This has been one of the most challenging chapters in EOFlow's history,” said Jesse J. Kim, founder and CEO of EOFlow.“For more than three years, our employees, shareholders and partners stood with us through prolonged litigation and financial difficulties. I am deeply grateful for their resilience and support, and to our legal teams for their dedication throughout this case.” Kim also added,“the market is undergoing a substantial transformation driven by technological advances, and EOFlow is well positioned to benefit from this shift,” Kim added.About EOFlowEOFlow Co., Ltd. develops wearable drug delivery solutions, including EOPatch, a wearable insulin patch pump designed to support people living with diabetes. The Company is committed to advancing technologies that make drug delivery more convenient and accessible.Media Contact:Jesse KimCEOEOFlow Co., Ltd.+82 31-738-0200...Legal Counsel Contact:Sale Kwon, PartnerCooley LLPEmail:...Phone: +1 650 843 5000

KIM JESSE JAEJIN

Eoflow Co., Ltd.

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CAFC Reverses Insulet's Trade Secret Case against EOFlow News Provided By EOFlow Co., Ltd. November 02, 2026, 10:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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