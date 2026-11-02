Blue Collar Heating & Cooling Named Best AC Repair Company Winner In Best Of The Bay 2026

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Garry and Eric hold awarded Best of the Bay 2026 for winning best AC Repair Company

Creative Loafing readers recognize the Tampa Bay HVAC provider for a second consecutive year, highlighting customer support and company culture.

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TARPON SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Collar Heating & Cooling has been named the Readers' Pick winner for“Best A/C Repair Company” in Creative Loafing's Best of the Bay 2026. The Tampa Bay HVAC provider also won the category in 2025, making this its second consecutive year of recognition. The company credited customer and community support for the result, describing the award as an important milestone for a company culture built around the people it serves.

Creative Loafing's Readers' Picks are determined by the public, rather than by the publication's staff. The 2026 nomination period ran from May 14 through June 10, with leading nominees advancing to a voting round held July 23 through August 30. The entrant receiving the most votes in each category earns the title. Blue Collar Heating & Cooling's recognition appears in the program's Goods & Services section. That process makes the award an expression of participating readers' preferences. For the company, its significance lies in customers and other community supporters choosing to speak up for a local business, bringing attention to the people and services they value.

The company said it was surprised by how strongly customers made their voices heard. The result has particular significance for a home services business whose employees meet customers in their homes, often when an equipment problem has disrupted the day. Blue Collar Heating & Cooling regards the vote as recognition of both the technical work and the interactions surrounding it. The company emphasized that its appreciation extends to everyone who participated, and that the award does not change its underlying priority: helping customers receive clear information and professional attention when they need heating or cooling service.

For employees, the recognition is also an important company-culture milestone. Blue Collar Heating & Cooling identifies communication, respect for customers' homes and attention to the overall service experience as priorities. Those expectations encompass the initial phone call, updates about a technician's arrival and the work performed during a visit. The award gives the company an opportunity to acknowledge the team members responsible for those interactions. It also reinforces the importance of maintaining the same customer focus across different types of appointments, from planned maintenance to an unexpected cooling problem, rather than measuring success only by the completion of a repair.

Blue Collar Heating & Cooling serves homeowners across Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties, including Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Palm Harbor, Dunedin, Largo and New Port Richey. Its work connects the recognition to an ongoing local need: keeping residential heating and cooling systems operating and helping homeowners understand their service options. A scheduled maintenance visit, a discussion about replacement equipment and an after-hours service call involve different circumstances, but each requires clear communication. The company's stated approach includes explaining the work under consideration and providing upfront pricing. Those practical details help define the customer experience beyond the equipment itself and remain part of the company's focus following the award.

“We knew our customers supported us, but we did not expect their voices to be this loud,” said a spokesperson for Blue Collar Heating & Cooling.“This is an important win for our company culture because it recognizes the people our team works for every day: our customers. We appreciate every person who took the time to vote. A second win matters, but what matters most is how customers are treated on their next visit. Our responsibility is to keep listening, communicate clearly and continue delivering the kind of service that gave people a reason to choose us.”

The award category directly relates to the company's core HVAC work. Its AC repair services address residential cooling problems through equipment assessment and repair, including concerns such as insufficient cooling, unusual operating noises and systems that stop running. Its emergency AC services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including outside regular business hours. The company also provides air conditioning installation and maintenance, heating services and ductwork services. Together, these offerings support homeowners at different stages of a system's use, from routine care to an unplanned breakdown or replacement. Information about individual services and appointment requests is available through the company's website.

About Blue Collar Heating & Cooling

Blue Collar Heating & Cooling is a locally owned and operated residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning company serving the Tampa Bay area. The company provides air conditioning repair, installation and maintenance, emergency AC service, heating, ductwork, ductless systems and indoor air quality services. Serving communities across Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties, its stated priorities include customer communication, professional service and respect for the home. Blue Collar Heating & Cooling was named the Readers' Pick winner for Best A/C Repair Company in Creative Loafing's Best of the Bay in 2025 and 2026.

Joseph Guear

Blue Collar Heating & Cooling

+1 727-609-2583

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Blue Collar Heating & Cooling Named Best AC Repair Company Winner in Best of the Bay 2026 News Provided By Blue Collar Heating & Cooling November 02, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services



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