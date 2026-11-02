Mumbai ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs 53 Crore In Bank Fraud

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) The ED attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 53.95 crore in a bank fraud by a private company that resulted in a loss of over Rs 2,200 crore to a consortium of banks led by Indian Overseas Bank and 16 other banks, an official said on Monday.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mumbai Zone-I, provisionally attached the assets of Parekh Aluminex Limited (PAL) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (MLA), 2002.

Till date, the ED has attached total assets of Rs 546 crore in this case, the statement said.

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI, EOW Mumbai and EOB Mumbai against Parekh Aluminex Limited, and others for offences under Sections 420 and 120-BIPC, 1860 and Sections 13(1)d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Investigation has revealed that PAL fraudulently obtained loan from a consortium of banks by submitting inflated stock and debtor statements and later loan accounts of PAL were declared NPA for an amount of Rs 2,296 crore, the ED said.

The ED's Investigation revealed that JK Shah Group assisted in the diversion of the Proceeds of Crime amounting to Rs 110.54 crore through various entities and persons.

One of the beneficiaries of the Proceeds of Crime received and enjoyed Rs 70.25 crore, forming part of the total Proceeds of Crime of Rs 2,296.58 crore, the ED said.

The ED had already attached assets worth Rs 493 crore in this case. A prosecution complaint (charge sheet) has also been filed before the Special Court (PMLA), Mumbai, which has taken cognisance of the offence, said the statement.

The conspirators inflicted a wrongful loss on a consortium of banks led by Indian Overseas Bank and 16 other banks, and the ED is examining the incriminating documents recovered during search operations to identify other players in the bank fraud, said the statement.