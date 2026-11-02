Mehbooba Mufti Blames NC For Creating Mistrust Between Kashmiris & Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday blamed the ruling National Conference (NC) for creating mistrust between the people of the Union Territory and the Centre.

Addressing a convention of workers, held to mark the party's Foundation Day, at the Sher-e-Kashmir Municipal Park here, Mehbooba Mufti said that a few days back, NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah said Pakistan has saved Kashmiris and, in Delhi on Sunday, he said Kashmiris will give their last drop of blood for India.

The PDP chief recalled the role of NC founder, late Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, in the accession of J&K to India, noting that he reposed faith in India despite J&K being a Muslim-majority state. She also recalled the close association of Sheikh Abdullah with Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Blaming the NC leadership for burying the demand for autonomy, she even alleged that the sufferings of Kashmiris during long years of militancy were also because of the party.

"They (NC) used 'Ikhwanis (renegade militants) against people during militancy," she said.

Mehbooba Mufti claimed that the PDP was founded with the objective of restoring Jammu and Kashmir's dignity and identity, asserting that the party had never pursued a“double agenda”.

She also questioned the Centre over suspicions against Kashmiris, alleging that youngsters are being beaten, Kashmiri officers are being removed from service, and tribals are being evicted.

She urged the Centre to initiate dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, questioning how long the region could be governed through force. Referring to the developments in Delhi on October 10, she said the government should understand the anger and concerns among the people rather than attempt to project peace through coercive measures.

Mehbooba also warned against attempts to alter Jammu and Kashmir's identity, saying those seeking to undermine the region would themselves face consequences. She asserted that the people of J&K deserved a political environment based on trust, accountability and respect.